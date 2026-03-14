Jeremiah Smith Sends Blunt Dating Warning OSU Teammates Can Learn From: “They Don’t Wanna…”

Jeremiah Smith is all of 20 years old. But he thinks like a wise owl, especially when it comes to dating. His teammates could take some tips from him when it comes to selecting the right kind of partner.

On The Silver Bulletin podcast, Smith spoke about the one trait he does not like in a romantic partner. He said, “You gotta have something going on for yourself. You can’t just live off me…Girls now my age, they just worry about one thing, what can you do for them. They don’t wanna bring nothing to the table.”

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This aspect in a relationship makes it extremely one-sided, and eventually, it simply starts wearing down on the other person. Women in Smith’s dating pool are also young like him, and might be confused about their future. But Smith at least wants his partner to have something worthwhile going on in their lives. It’ll only help the bond between the two sides grow as they take an interest in what the other does.

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Maybe the elite wideout has come to this conclusion based on his own experience. However, Smith has found his match in someone who is equally worthwhile. He admitted on the podcast that he does have a girlfriend. He said nothing else about her, leaving fans guessing about this mystery woman. But she has checked the important boxes when it comes to what his non-negotiables are in a significant other. That should be an example to his younger teammates.

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“You gotta find the right one,” Smith added. “I’m really picking on who I’m talking to.”

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Fans online also took note of his message. “The kid has a good sense of self awareness,” one user commented. “I’m glad he understands what’s out there as far as women.” Who knew being lovesmart was also one of the star WR’s skills? After all, he’ll even do the needful to keep others’ relationships happy.

A strange moment for Jeremiah Smith

On Liam Blutman’s podcast, Smith shared an incident where he received an unusual request from a potential recruit. The Buckeyes receiver was talking to a recruit, whom Ohio State was pursuing hard at that time. While talking to Smith, the recruit asked him to send a message to his girlfriend. Of course, he knows he is a proper celebrity at the Shoe, but this one ask was a bit weird for him.

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“There’s a recruit that came in there, and he was like, can you say hi to my girlfriend, like for a video?” recalled Smith. “I’m like, ‘Your girlfriend? What do you say hi to your girlfriend for?’ I did it. But it was kinda weird.”

If saying ‘hi’ to the recruit’s girlfriend seals the commitment, he would not mind doing so. Plus, it keeps the prospect in good spirits and the fledgling couple happy. That one greeting might have made the day for the prospect’s girlfriend; not many high-schoolers get the opportunity to interact with Jeremiah Smith up close like this one.

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In these small ways, Smith is setting an example of how to be the right kind of partner, too. The young WR, in turn, only wants a relationship where his and his partner’s individualities can also thrive, creating a space for both of them to excel.