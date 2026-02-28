Jeremiyah Love gets Brutally Honest on Mario Cristobal’s Unit After Miami Crushed His National Title Dream

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and Miami Hurricanes football built one of College Football’s fiercest rivalries between 1970 and 1990, meeting 19 times in that stretch. But after that, the matchup disappeared for two decades and had been absent for another eight years before the teams squared off again last season. It didn’t take long for old feelings to resurface. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, running back Jeremiyah Love was unapologetically honest when asked about his favorite hurdle from his college career.

“My favorite hurdle, actually, was a flag. It was against Miami,” Jeremiyah Love said at the NFL Combine media availability.

The RB1 of the 2026 NFL Draft picked a play where he leaped over a Miami defender, even though it was actually called back for a flag. He flat-out told the room, “You can tell I don’t really like Miami,” and that clip has been everywhere since then.

The reason Love is so salty about the Hurricanes is that they basically single-handedly ruined his national title dream.

Back in the 2025 season opener, Mario Cristobal’s squad edged out Notre Dame in a 27–24 nail-biter. Worst day in the office for Jeremiyah in stat-wise. He ran for just 33 yards on 10 carries and didn’t score a touchdown. He also had four catches for 26 yards, but it wasn’t enough to grab the dub.

That one loss ended up being the ‘tiebreaker’ at the end of the year. Even though Notre Dame bounced back and went undefeated after starting 0-2, they went on a 10-game winning streak, beating the likes of USC along the way.

On the flip side, Miami later lost two games to weaker teams. Although both teams finished 10–2. Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes got the final spot in the playoffs. The difference? Head-to-head. The playoff committee left Love and his teammates out.

Notre Dame didn’t receive an at-large bid and decided not to play in a bowl game. It didn’t stop there. Jeremiyah Love and the Irish nation were praying for Miami’s Hurricanes’ downfall in the playoffs for obvious reasons.

Surprisingly, the Hurricanes went on a generational run and made it all the way to the national championship game. The Hurricanes fans and players came with the receipt online for Jeremiyah Love. Miami players literally were trolling Love online, asking him if he was “mad” about being snubbed from the playoffs.

Just like them, Love is clearly a guy who keeps receipts, and he used his platform at the Combine to let everyone know that the grudge is very much alive. He respects Miami’s physicality, but he definitely hasn’t forgotten that they were the ones who sent him home early.

Even though his college career didn’t end with a trophy, Love is currently the top-ranked running back heading into the NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame RB has won the Doak Walker Award (the trophy for the best RB in the country) and is projected as a top-10 pick or the first RB off the board.

The word is that he’s already gained traction from a couple of NFL teams.

Jeremiyah Love’s NFL interest

The former Irish RB wrapped up one of the most legendary runs in Notre Dame history. He racked up 1,372 rushing yards and set a new program record with 21 total touchdowns in his senior season. He passed the mark set by legend Jerome Bettis. When you average 6.9 yards per carry and do it elegantly, NFL GMs are obviously going to dial your phone.

Plus, scouts love his speed and the fact that he can catch passes like the WR2 of a Power 4 program. Some are already comparing him to NFL stars like Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.

The big rumor right now is that the Kansas City Chiefs are looking at him with the #9 overall pick. He could potentially replace free agents Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Regardless of whether he lands in KC or somewhere else. Love has made it pretty clear that he’s moving on to bigger things. But he wouldn’t mind throwing haymakers whenever he gets the chance.