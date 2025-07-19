Jeremiyah Love Sets Expectations Straight as ESPN Honor Sparks Heisman Buzz

You know that feeling when the world writes you off—and then you shove the receipts right in their face? That was Notre Dame’s 2024 season in a nutshell. After a stunning Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, every analyst in the country hit the eject button on the Irish. Playoff hopes? Dead. National title dreams? Buried six feet under. But Marcus Freeman and his squad? They turned that early-season slap into fuel and went on one of the most electrifying runs college football has seen in years. And leading that late-season charge? A sophomore running back who went from promising talent to full-blown superstar: Jeremiyah Love.

The 2024 season was a renaissance for running backs, and one of the most slept-on stars in that surge was Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love. While others grabbed headlines, Love quietly put together a monster campaign—racking up 1,125 rushing yards on just 163 carries, averaging a ridiculous 6.9 yards per tote. That’s not just good—it’s certified elite, especially considering he ran behind an O-line that had its shaky moments.

But here’s the twist: Love’s biggest moment didn’t come when he was 100%. In Notre Dame’s first-ever home playoff game, the kid was sick—literally—and he tweaked something during warmups. Didn’t matter. On just his second touch, he ripped off that 98-yarder, sent the crowd into a frenzy, and officially introduced himself as one of the most dangerous backs in the country. It was the longest run in Notre Dame history and the longest play from scrimmage in College Football Playoff history. Simply historic.

He racked up six 100-yard games in 2024, torching Virginia and Army for two scores apiece and carving up USC like it was Thanksgiving dinner. He didn’t just produce—he broke games wide open. This wasn’t a volume guy wearing down defenses over 4 quarters. With Riley Leonard’s off to the Colts. Al Golden bounced for the NFL. There are holes to fill and pressure to match last year’s magic. And as much as Irish fans are hyped, nobody’s carrying more of that weight than Love.

And when ESPN dropped its top RB rankings with Love at #1? The Heisman chatter officially ignited. But instead of feeding the buzz, Jeremiyah went zen. On July 18, sitting across from ESPN’s panel virtually, he didn’t lean into the hype. He shut it down. “Expectations?” he repeated. “You know, this season I just want to be better than I was last season. I’m not really going into this season thinking like, ‘Oh, I got to win a national championship. I got to do this…I got to do that. I got to win this award.’ I just want to be better than I was last year. I want to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be. And I feel like that’s how everybody on the team thinks. I feel like everybody’s not too focused on material things or individual glory.” Jeremiyah Love isn’t chasing headlines or individual hardware going into the 2025 season.

After last year’s ride—from 1–1 to the national title game—the Irish know what matters. It’s not trophies or headlines. It’s progress. Grit. Execution. Everything will follow. Notre Dame’s rolling into 2025 with the type of heat you don’t ignore. After that wild 14–2 run last season—capped with their first-ever shot at the natty under Marcus Freeman—the Irish are back in the mix and looking dangerous.

They’ve got 10 key starters coming back. ESPN’s SP+ model has the Irish as a 10.5-win team, with a top-10 defense and a playoff-worthy profile—if everything falls in place. Their opening schedule is a beast: road trips to Miami and Texas A&M in the first two weeks will test their playoff mettle early, with another tough one looming at Arkansas on September 27. Preseason rankings have them sitting at No. 6 nationally, and Bill Connelly’s metrics give them a 52% shot at double-digit wins. If the young QBs can settle in fast, Notre Dame could be dancing deep into January.

Jeremiyah Love opens up about Heisman

A running back winning the Heisman? That’s always been a bit of a long shot in today’s QB-glorified world. But in 2024, Ashton Jeanty came real close. So when ESPN called Love the top RB in the nation, the natural next question was: can he make that jump? The host on set didn’t dance around it. “A lot of people have you on their mind because ESPN came out with a list of the top running backs in the country. You’re at number one, which would generally mean you should be a Heisman Trophy candidate. How you handling all the attention?”

Love didn’t flinch: “ I try to just keep the noise the noise. I try not to pay attention to a lot of things that people say, primarily because people’s opinions can change just like that. All that really matters at the end of the day is how I perform, how I see myself doing.When it comes to other people saying things, I try not to pay attention. It’s nice to see here and there, but I don’t want to get a big head. I don’t want to think of myself as cocky or like I’m just better than everybody. I still got things I need to grow in.” And that right there? That’s why people believe in this kid. He’s got the skillset, sure. But it’s the mindset that makes him scary. Love’s not just juking defenders on Saturdays—he’s dodging distractions every day.

But here’s the thing—if Love wants to seriously contend for the Heisman, the math needs to change. Last season, he had 191 touches. To match the output of guys like Derrick Henry or Reggie Bush? He needs closer to 300. That’s a grind. That’s wear and tear. Shepkowski over at Irish Illustrated flagged it, too: Love wore an ankle brace late in the year, and it dulled his explosion. The staff knows they’ve got to keep him fresh, but also feed him enough to let the numbers pop. It’s a tightrope walk.

Still, Love seems ready. “The Heisman would be great,” he admitted. “But I want that title.” That’s what you want to hear from your star. And if he stays healthy, gets his touches, and Notre Dame handles business against Miami and Texas A&M in the first two weeks? Heisman would be within reach.