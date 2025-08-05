Jim Nagy Gets Blunt on Oklahoma Depth After Preseason Poll Snub

Fall camp in Norman doesn’t feel like camp. It feels like a high-stakes reality show, especially after that diabolical 6-7 SEC debut season. Whistles are blaring, helmets are clashing, and somewhere in the chaos, guys are fighting to keep their name on the locker they’ve been using since spring. The message? Don’t get comfortable. You could be running first-team reps in the morning and be watching from the sideline by the afternoon. And Sooners GM Jim Nagy runs this ruthless audition.

Ever since he landed in Norman, the former Senior Bowl boss is now the unofficial hype man and enforcer for Brent Venables’ roster overhaul. He has been moving like a menace: scooping up transfers, flipping recruits, betting the house on their new QB, and poking at anybody doubting OU. On August 4th, he went on X and dropped a blunt grenade into the fall camp discourse: “Few things more meaningless than a fall camp depth chart.”

Sounds cold? Maybe. But Nagy’s not wrong. Depth charts in August are smoke screens. They don’t predict who’s starting Week 1. They’re chess pieces for coaches to send messages, motivate vets, or make freshmen sweat. Venables isn’t handing out starting spots based on seniority or last year’s tape. This camp, it’s about winning reps and proving you can survive the grind that is about to hit them in the SEC.

And after last season? OU can’t afford another misstep. The Sooners’ 2024 offense was straight-up ugly. 126th in yards per game, and 110th in scoring. You know, the type of numbers that make fans throw hands at a sports bar. The defense tried to keep them alive (19th in yards allowed), but you can’t win in this league when your offense is a stalled engine. Venables knew it, so he lit the blueprint on fire.

First order of business: Bring in OC Ben Arbuckle. Step 2: Steal QB John Mateer from Washington State. A QB who threw for over 3,100 yards and 29 touchdowns last year while leading the nation in total TDs. Step 3: Put Jim Nagy in charge of talent acquisition. And step 4? Fill the roster with elite weapons from the portal. Just like Pac-12 rushing champ Jaydn Ott. Then comes the most important part. Start rebuilding the O-line from scratch.

That O-line rebuild is where the bloodbath’s been the most intense. After ranking 119th in pass-block efficiency in 2024, and giving 3.85 sacks per game, Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit is a wide-open race. Tackles Jacob Sexton and Logan Howland are battling freshman phenom Michael Fasusi, while Stanford transfer Luke Baklenko and Western Carolina’s Derek Simmons are in the mix. At guard, Heath Ozaeta, Febechi Nwaiwu, and Eddy Pierre-Louis are throwing elbows for reps. Even at center, Troy Everett’s fighting to hold off Stanford’s Jake Maikkula. No one’s safe, and Nagy’s making sure of it.

And it’s not just the O-line. Tight end is open season. The receiver room is a crowded house with Isaiah Sategna, Jaydn Ott (yes, he’s catching passes too), and Jer’Michael Carter all trying to earn a bigger slice. The defense? Transfers like Damonic Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. are showing flashes, but their spots aren’t locked either. Venables has made it clear. Every position has to be earned twice over.

That’s why Nagy’s “depth chart means nothing” line hits so hard. This isn’t a program coasting into the SEC on reputation. This is a team trying to prove they belong in a conference where Texas, Georgia, LSU, and Alabama are the kings of the hill. And with less than a month until the opener, Oklahoma’s camp feels like a fight club where the first rule is: don’t blink.

Sooners’ diabolical fiery streak snubbed!

And yet, for all that chaos and change, the Coaches Poll didn’t care. Oklahoma, a program that’s been ranked to start the season every year since 1999, got snubbed. No top 25. Not even a sympathy #24. Streak? Dead.

That’s a gut punch for a fan base that watched Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley keep OU in the rankings year after year. Even Brent Venables’ rough 2023 squad started the season ranked before pulling off that wild 24–3 upset of Alabama. But last year’s 6–7 implosion, complete with a 2–6 conference record in their SEC debut year, erased any goodwill.

The disrespect is real. But so is the schedule. ESPN says OU has the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country. Eight bowl teams from last year, two CFP squads (Texas and Tennessee), and an Alabama team licking its chops for revenge in Tuscaloosa. Not exactly the friendliest setup for a “prove the haters wrong” season.

Still, inside Norman, the mood isn’t doom-and-gloom. Venables has the ultimate vote of confidence from one Baker Mayfield, who compared new QB John Mateer to himself. That’s not a small thing in Oklahoma. Between Mateer’s playmaking, Arbuckle’s offense, and Nagy’s roster churn, the Sooners are building with one mission: Break into that top 25 and make the SEC regret counting them out. So yeah, the pollsters might think OU’s dead in the water. But if this camp is any sign, Venables and Nagy are betting they’ve got the depth, the talent, and the sheer stubbornness to flip the script before anyone sees it coming.