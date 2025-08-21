Jim Nagy Sends Special Message to John Mateer After Reacting to Big $10M News

It’s a whole new experience for the Oklahoma Sooners GM Jim Nagy in college football. We have seen the former Super Bowl executive going full throttle in the recruitment race. On behalf of Brent Venables, he went forward and tweeted, “OU is looking for the football equivalent of this dude in recruiting. #baller.” Nagy tweeted a photo of Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Alex Caruso, for reference.

That’s how we know that Nagy keeps on pushing the bar higher for Venables’ boys. Right now, he is happy with how John Mateer is tapping into the pressure to bring out a better version of himself. When Todd McShay said, “John Mateer is one of the most competitive m———–s you’ll ever see,” Naggy doubled down on the claim. The Oklahoma GM said, “He ain’t wrong, @OU_Football fans.” But this time, Mateer’s off-field shenanigans touched Nagy.

As per On3, Mateer’s NIL valuation is $2.7 million. His latest deal came with signing with Beats by Dre. The brand announced its third class for ‘Beats Elite’ on Tuesday, August 19. The group featured Mateer, along with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, and a few others. However, the Oklahoma quarterback returned the favor to his teammates. And this move did not go unnoticed as Nagy tweeted on X, “Great way end practice! Well done, @John_Mateer4!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nagy retweeted the post by Oklahoma Football. The caption of the original post read, “Special delivery from QB1 and the Sooner Schooner 🎧 @John_Mateer4 x @beatsbydre.” The video shows snippets from the Sooners’ practice. As they wrapped it up, Venables addressed his boys, “Show what you can freaking compete. Laid on the line and did what?” The players replied in union, “Better.” Then he asked Mateer, “John, you got anything for the guys…what you got?” “I love y’all, it has been a hell of a camp. I got the chance to be part of Beats by Dre.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s when a carriage entered the gridiron rolling, carrying Beats by Dre headphones. Mateer shouted, “Go, get them.” That’s how we know how the Oklahoma quarterback fits the brand’s mission. “Established in 2023, each Beats Elite class is carefully selected for leadership, character, and a commitment to excellence—both on and off the field,” according to a release from Beats by Dre. This has indeed been a good move by Mateer, who has recently captured some negative attention. Courtesy? A Venmo payment screenshot has gone viral where Mateer is involved, as it reads, “Sports Gambling (UCLA vs USC).” Now, he is not the only one who got a shoutout from Nagy.

AD

Jim Nagy saw a star in a quarterback before the NFL did

Chicago Bears quarterback, Tyson Bagent, has been in Jim Nagy’s good books. But first, we need to travel back in time to October 2023. Back then, Nagy got a look at the quarterback, who was yet to sign up with the Bears club. Bagent was an undrafted rookie and 23 years old then. That did not stop Nagy from having high hopes for him. To Nagy, the quarterback gave away former Dallas Cowboys star signal-caller Tony Romo vibes.

All impressed with Bagent, Nagy shared, “He had a really good feel for the game. He could move around, really cool mobility, and the ability to make plays when he’s on the move. Saw the field well, really good poise, when he got moved and flushed, he didn’t get rattled. There’s a calmness to him.” Fast forward to August 19, 2025, Bagent signed a $10 million extension with Chicago. And that’s how Nagy’s trust in him paid off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the Oklahoma Sooners GM, even after having no business with the NFL, could not be prouder. A clip went viral from the media conference where Bagent got emotional after signing the extension. Fighting back his tears, he said, “My dad is my right-hand man. He didn’t even have running water until he was in high school.🥹.”

This touched Jim Nagy. Resharing the clip, he wrote on X, “Couldn’t be more proud of this guy.” Amidst all this praise game, Nagy knows that there are too many things on his plate. Analysts are already raising their fingers at Oklahoma. But he is not the right man to mess with. As on August 4, he tweeted, “Few things more meaningless than a fall camp depth chart.” But doubts loom large. The Coaches Poll snubbed Oklahoma from their Top 25 ranking. Will Nagy sprinkle magic for Brent Venables or leave a trail of bad luck?