Jimbo Fisher Sends Warning to Miami Against Texas A&M Despite Locker Room Doubts

Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Texas Longhorns, ending their perfect season and setting up a CFP first-round date with the Miami Hurricanes. Kyle Field promises a nightmare for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes, and before kickoff, Mike Elko’s predecessor, Jimbo Fisher, sprinkled some terror for Marcus Freeman and co.

“It will be the most deafening environment in college football. I don’t think there’s more noise ever in any stadium,” said Fisher on the December 19th episode of the ACC Network podcast. “If you look on the sidelines, there’s no room. You’re sitting, the fans are on top of you.”

Turns out that Fisher is not the only one to hold this perception about Kyle Field. While Texas A&M Aggies might be at the greater edge, Elko’s squad, too, is plagued by doubts.

This is a developing story…