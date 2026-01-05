Joey McGuire and Texas Tech Make QB Decision After Sam Leavitt’s Planned Visit Fell Apart

For nearly three weeks, former Arizona State Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt was the most talked-about transfer portal name in West Texas. Lubbock, to be precise. However, within a two-hour window, it all fell apart. Word on the street is Sam Leavitt never even made it onto a plane to Texas and instead planned to head to Baton Rouge. The Texas Tech head honcho had it enough and responded by landing the biggest, No. 1–ranked QB in the portal with one of the largest NIL packages in college football history.

On January 4, college football media giant On3 hopped onto X and revealed the next QB set to lead the Red Raiders into their expensive 2026 campaign: ” NEW: Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech have agreed to an NIL deal around $5M for the 2026 season per Pete Nakos”

The war in Lubbock is finally over. Brendan Sorsby is officially a Red Raider. He committed to Texas Tech after an obnoxious “48-hour visit flurry” between Baton Rouge and Lubbock during portal weekend. Once Joey McGuire’s staff learned that Sam Leavitt was heading to talk with Lane Kiffin, they didn’t hesitate to move on without him.

What’s even absurd is the amount of green Sorsby is reportedly bagging. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Texas Tech is handing out a $5 million NIL deal to Brendan Sorsby. To put that into perspective, the median home price in Lubbock sits somewhere around the north of $250k. That means Sorsby’s deal could literally buy an entire neighborhood of 20 houses. It’s more than 110 times the average local salary – CEO-level money for a college quarterback in West Texas.

Is he worth that kind of money? Depends on who you ask. For the Raiders nation, the stats make the case. Judging purely by numbers, he was a pound-for-pound complete gunslinger.

The 6’3 gunslinger threw for threat both throwing and running the ball, racking up 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air. Plus another 580 yards and 9 TD on the legs. Accounted for 36 total touchdowns (third-highest in the Power Five). Trailing behind the likes of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Drew Mestemaker, the quarterback of the No. 1 offense in the country. All while throwing just five picks.

After watching Behren Morton’s mobility, especially against the Oregon Ducks, going after a true dual-threat QB who can throw the football better than 95% of QBs definitely makes like the most logical thing to do. Sorsby was already being viewed as a potential Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Returning to college gives him a chance to boost his stock even further as a top 10 or even first QB taken in the 2027 NFL Draft under Mack Leftwich’s offense.

There’s also a personal factor. His girlfriend, Gretchen Sigman, transferred from Cincinnati to play volleyball at Tech. With the 2025 season not even finished, the Red Raiders are already being talked about as Big 12 favorites heading into next year.

Landing the top QB in the portal begs the obvious question: what’s left to chase a national title?

Texas Tech 2026 squad management

The biggest question is whether Texas Tech can keep the money ‘buys happiness’ show going or if the 2025 season ends up being a one-hit wonder. The Red Raiders are losing a significant number of key contributors, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The good news is they are already sitting down for business. After that Oregon loss, the Red Raiders’ Matador Club CEO and oil tycoon Cody Campbell made it pretty clear that the oil money won’t stop pumping. The front office has already pulled in a couple of stars. Jalen Jones (WR), Donte Lee Jr. (WR), linebacker Austin Romaine (LB), and Amarie Fleming (EDGE).

These athletes are presumed to be starters right away.

The Red Raiders aren’t done yet and are still chasing more talent. That defensive line depth will be their top priority, especially pass rushers capable of replacing experienced departures.

Of course, some players are leaving too. Key defensive linemen like Lee Hunter and pass rushers David Bailey and Romello Height already maxed out on their eligibility. A handful of receivers and defensive backs are also out the door, searching for new teams. The portal is a two-way street, and the Red Raiders don’t seem to be fazed so far.