Joey McGuire Announces Behren Morton Health Update After Strong Locker Room Demand for Week 1

Joey McGuire has coached plenty of talents and tough dudes at Texas Tech Red Raiders, and their QB1 is one of those. Suffering multiple injuries dating back to December 2024, senior quarterback Behren Morton has taken steps to be ready for his farewell season. Not just him, but his head coach has taken some key steps to protect his blind side more.

The updates from Joey McGuire carry a weight beyond the usual coach-speak. He’s seen what Morton has gone through just to get back on the field, and that persistence has resonated inside the locker room. “I’m excited. I mean, he always has such passion and loves the game, but when you’re going through injuries and you’re playing where you’re going through some stuff, it’s always tough. You just put that smile on your face and go to work. And it is so much fun to see him healthy and feeling great, and he’s had great energy,” McGuire said in the Texas Tech Football podcast. “I’ve never been around a guy like Behren Morton, and that was what was so big about making sure that he was through the times that we go through with transfers.” That’s not faint praise—it’s a declaration of how firmly QB1 has the respect of his head coach.

Morton’s journey to this point has been a grind. The fifth-year signal caller opted for surgery on his throwing shoulder after the 2024 regular season, choosing long-term stability over patchwork fixes. Months of rehab followed, and just as he was beginning to feel the benefits, fall camp opened with another hurdle—an ankle sprain. Lesser quarterbacks might’ve checked out mentally. Morton didn’t. He stayed present with mental reps, soaking up knowledge from first-year offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich. That commitment now has him sitting at the healthiest he’s felt since 2022. “My shoulder hasn’t been this healthy in a long time,” Morton said. “So getting to bench press again, getting to put a bar on my back again, feels good.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Abilene Christian at Texas Tech Aug 31, 2024 Lubbock, Texas, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Lubbock Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxC.xJohnsonx 20240831_tdc_aj7_0271

That work has shown up in how seamlessly he’s taken to Leftwich’s system, one that leans on tempo, spread looks, and precision passing. McGuire has seen the results: “He’s got a really, really good feel for this offense. I think he and Mack [Leftwich] have become really close and have great conversations of what we can do.” Leftwich himself echoed that sentiment, noting Morton hasn’t missed a step despite time away from full-contact reps. The chance to master the scheme in the film room and walk-throughs may end up being a hidden blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even the sharpest quarterback mind is only as safe as his protection. Joey McGuire and his staff have spent the offseason reshaping the offensive line to give Morton the support he deserves. Howard Sampson solidified himself at left tackle. OL Will Jados has played a lot of different positions, he can be a guard and a tackle. “He’s probably not as athletic, but he’s more physical than Caleb Rogers, who was a pick for the [Las Vegas] Raiders,” Coach explained.

AD

He went further down the list, noting Sheridan Wilson anchored the center spot, with Vinny Sciury and Hunter Zambrano both healthy enough to rotate. “Our starters are Howard, Will, Sheridan, Davion [Carter], and Jacob Ponton. You’re going to see Hunter Zambrano, Danny Sill, when Cash Cleveland’s back, we’re going to see Cash, you’ll see Vinny Sciury, those guys will be in the mix of playing early in the games whenever we have opportunities.”

The unit may lack the star power of past Tech lines, but the depth and flexibility suggest a more physical identity. They will be taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff this Saturday, and the coach is on a mission to ‘eliminate bad football’.

Joey McGuire demands clean football in week 1

Joey McGuire knows better than to overlook an opener, even when the matchup might look lopsided on paper. With Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming to Lubbock, the Red Raiders’ head coach isn’t interested in style points just yet—he’s focused on discipline, execution, and making sure his veteran roster shows the maturity it’s been building all offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s like this at a lot of places, you can see schematically what they do, but you really don’t know yet who you’re playing with the transfer portal, and depending on when the depth chart comes out,” McGuire said this week. That’s the chessboard of modern college football: the film gives you a snapshot, but the transfer portal paints a moving picture. Week 1 is less about matchups and more about eliminating self-inflicted mistakes.

McGuire’s evaluation of Pine Bluff is respectful, not dismissive. “I think they’ve got a really good running back, very athletic. He’s got good speed. He’s going to be a physical runner. They have good size in the offensive line, and they’re going to be able to be physical on defense… the biggest things week one is to eliminate bad football.” That’s the key phrase—clean football over flash. And with this roster? McGuire is putting it on the old guard to lead. “We have a very old veteran team, and I will be shocked if our older guys allow this team not to be ready to play Saturday.” In other words, no excuses.