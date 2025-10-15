Joey McGuire Lures Recruits With Tempting Message Owing to $28M Texas Tech Luxury

Texas Tech, under Joey McGuire, is performing as if oil prices will never leave the $60-$70 range. The Red Raiders live their best lives, on and off the field. Ranked 7th in the AP Poll and 8th in the Coaches Poll, the Red Raiders are riding high. Despite all the success, the head honcho isn’t slowing down – he’s already looking ahead, openly ready to invest big.

On October 14, CBS Sports hopped onto IG and released a clip from the Red Raiders’ Tuesday presser. Joey McGuire was all smiles and laughter ahead of the Arizona State matchup. Before wrapping up the presser, McGuire dropped a $28 million message to all 5-star and 4-star recruits, especially the linemen who might get confused about where to commit.

“Hey, one more thing, just in case you’re wondering. If you’re a big guy, they won’t sit in first class, and you play offense or defensive line, you should come to Texas Tech. Thank y’all.” Nobody’s coming close to Tech when it comes to flexing the money.

The Red Raiders’ NIL program, the Matador Club, backed by Texas oil tycoon Cody Campbell, has been shelling out big bucks to restore supremacy in the Big 12. Texas Tech has spent over $28 million on the roster this offseason alone. They pulled in big names like Romello Height (Georgia Tech), Lee Hunter (UCF), Skyler Gill-Howard (Northern Illinois), and David Bailey from Stanford for the defense. Guess what? The investment is paying off big time.

The Red Raiders are bullying every offense in the country, allowing an average of just 13.2 points per game, tied for fifth best in the country. Even their offense is cooking. Behren Morton and company average 43.6 points per game (second in the country). Their recruiting has also been on another level. Texas Tech spent a $5.1 million bag to land 5-star OL Felix Ojo on a three-year deal in June-July.

The Red Raiders love to recruit linemen; the pattern doesn’t lie. Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders have secured pledges from two five-star recruits in the 2027 class: defensive tackle Jalen Brewster and edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. They also have commitments from four-star defensive tackle K’Adrian Redmond and defensive end Antonio Underwood in the 2027 class.

Word on the street: the Matador Club has raised over $63 million, and reports suggest the school is prepared to spend up to $55 million in total compensation across all athletic programs this year, which has to be the highest in the nation. So yeah, if you’re a recruit and unsure where to go, Lubbock is the place that comes with a bag. However, the primary focus for Joey McGuire is their weekend showdown against Arizona State.

Joey McGuire shares thoughts ahead of Sun Devils clash

The Red Raiders haven’t trailed in any game this year and are beating opponents by an average of more than 24 points – the highest margin in college football. Head coach Joey McGuire said, “A huge week for us,” as his team prepares to face defending Big 12 champion Arizona State in Tempe. Arizona State comes into the game trying to bounce back from a tough 42-10 loss to Utah. The Sun Devils struggled to stop the run in that game, giving up 276 rushing yards, including three touchdowns by Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.

Texas Tech already beat Utah earlier this season, so Arizona State knows it must step up its defense. Kenny Dillingham acknowledged the challenge, saying the Red Raiders “leveled up in every way, shape and form from last year,” and called them “a team that can win a national championship this year.”

Both teams are dealing with key injuries at the quarterback position. Arizona State hopes starter Sam Leavitt can return after missing last week’s game. On the other hand, Texas Tech’s Behren Morton is recovering from a shin injury that forced him out against Kansas. McGuire sounded confident that Morton would play, saying, “He’s shown the ability to play at a very high level,” even without full practice time.

McGuire praised his team’s versatility, saying, “We put a lot of pressure on people.” It shows that the Red Raiders are averaging 47.5 points per game, second only to Tennessee in the nation. With both teams motivated and plenty on the line, Saturday’s showdown in Tempe is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the Big 12 season.