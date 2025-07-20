Joey McGuire Never Looked Beyond Behren Morton as Texas Tech’s $28M Problem Emerges

There might not be a college football program staring down more pressure this fall than Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Red Raiders. Why? Because they’ve gone all-in—and they didn’t hedge a single bet at QB1. Despite ranking No. 2 nationally in transfer portal talent, despite signing 21 new players from the transfer portal, McGuire never looked beyond Behren Morton. But liking him won’t be enough if Tech can’t deliver on its $28 million bet.

On3’s Andy & Ari Show laid it bare in their Big 12 QB rankings when Behren Morton came in at No. 9 out of 10 listed. That’s right—ninth. Even in a league not known for elite QB depth right now, Morton was bottom-tier. Ari Wasserman didn’t mince words. “The most amusing thing to me about Texas Tech is that everybody knows they spent a s— ton of money this offseason to create a super team,” he said. “I guarantee you if we did the same thousand-person survey, like 1% of people will be able to name the quarterback.” Andy followed, “Which is crazy because Behren Morton is going into his third year as their starter.”

That continuity at QB? It wasn’t a fallback—it was the plan all along. “We know when people did kick the tires on people,” Andy said. “They didn’t even have a lot of situations where there was a guy in the portal and they’re like, ‘Let’s consider him.’ They were going with Morton the whole time.” That trust could pay off—or implode. Because when you throw $28 million at building a contender, as CFB insider Pete Nakos reported, and land the No. 2 portal class in America, there’s no margin for misfire. “Tech should be in the Big 12 race,” Ari said. “So if they don’t, it’s even a—it’s a big problem.”

And that problem won’t be subtle. Texas Tech returns just six starters and will rely on 16 new faces this fall. That includes a headlining haul of 12 four-star transfers, many from power programs. Former five-star wideout Micah Hudson is back, as is the dynamic Quinten Joyner from USC. Up front, McGuire’s staff brought in four-star trench power in droves, with names like UCF’s Lee Hunter and Stanford’s David Bailey expected to plug gaps instantly. They didn’t just build depth—they built a starting lineup through the portal. And they paid for it.

Nakos reported Tech is dishing out close to $28 million in roster spend this year, second only to Texas nationally. But they also have to overpay due to geography. “They have to pay 30% more to get the guys because of location,” Nakos added. That means Tech is outstretching, hoping the results meet the receipts. They’re trying to win a conference title with the wallet of a blueblood and the quarterback profile of a middleweight.

And that’s the irony. Morton is the one piece that didn’t change. For all the staff’s portal poaching, they circled the wagons around QB1. That’s why he’s ninth on those Big 12 lists. It’s not that he’s unknown—it’s that, in a league where one player can win you two or three games, people don’t believe he’s that guy. Not yet. If Morton turns the corner with Hudson at his side and a loaded front protecting him, Joey McGuire’s loyalty will look visionary.

Is ‘Good Enough’ good enough for Behren Morton?

For all the fireworks Texas Tech lit in the portal this offseason, the most important part of Joey McGuire’s plan might just be the guy who doesn’t need to dazzle. Behren Morton doesn’t have to be a Heisman candidate. He just has to avoid driving it into a ditch. And in this Big 12, that might be enough to win the thing.

“Texas Tech revamped its roster through the transfer portal, but it’s notable that even with the Red Raiders spending freely, Coach Joey McGuire didn’t seek a new QB1,” said Andy. “Morton enters his third season as Texas Tech’s starter, and he’ll be playing behind an upgraded line. That should allow him to improve on 7.2 yards per attempt and 27 TD passes.” That’s not gaudy, but it’s solid—and for McGuire, solid might be strategic.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford was a tad more bullish, ranking Morton 7th in the league. But the message is the same: Morton is right in the mix of Big 12 arms. Nothing flashy, nothing disastrous. Just there. And maybe that’s the plan. With a $28 million roster surrounding him, Morton doesn’t need to be Superman. Just Clark Kent with good decision-making and a clean stat sheet. And in Lubbock this fall, the definition of the new elite might just get redefined.