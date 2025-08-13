Joey McGuire Reveals Heartwarming Milestone as Wife’s Sweet Gestures Unite Texas Tech Camp

Football or any other sport has always been and will be a ‘family’ affair, and no power can change that. The Tech campus is blessed to have a “mother away from home” taking care of each player on the roster. That happens to be football coach Joey McGuire’s greatest support and gift. Her umbrella covers not just football but the entire athletics program. Debbie McGuire’s presence is stitched into the daily fabric of Texas Tech sports, her energy radiating in ways that go far beyond the scoreboard. What she does isn’t just support; it’s culture-building. And this season, her impact reached a heartwarming milestone.

Through their initiative “Women Behind the Brand,” Debbie and Joey have partnered to support One Voice, a nonprofit founded by Josh and Taylor Abbott. Raising awareness for Women’s trafficking. Debbie’s role extends far past the typical boundaries of a coach’s spouse. She’s the one wheeling coolers down hallways, handing out snacks, and—without even trying—reminding everyone that personal connection still matters in a billion-dollar sport. On the Fearless Unscripted podcast with Taylor Peters, a charming story surfaced: Peters recalled seeing “this cute, bubbly, bouncy blonde” wheeling a cooler and chatting away. “We just finished… giving some snacks to the players,” Debbie told her.

Peters later learned it was Coach McGuire’s wife, and the simplicity of the gesture struck her. “At this level… it was so sweet and just so pure… I love that on this stage, it hasn’t changed anything for y’all.” McGuire is quick to proudly flaunt it as why. “They’re still young people… some of these guys are far away from home, so we want to make sure they know that they have people that have their back,” he said. That philosophy spills over into every corner of the program. “Like we’re going to do a big deal… our band is one of the hardest-working programs on this campus. And so we do snow cone… we get the snow cone different places to come and do snow cones for the band… I love the band… once you’re a part of our lives, you’re a part of our lives for the rest of your life.” Debbie doesn’t just cheer from the stands; she’s there in the bleachers for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and softball—often more than her husband.

Her attention to detail is legendary in Lubbock. She studies the roster like a defensive coordinator studies film. Both McGuire and Peters laughed as they told how “She hates when we change numbers.” Joey recalled her keeping tabs: “She literally will say, like, Corey Coy’s going to number three… and that’s an earned number… she’ll give them a hard time.” And she’s not alone—by midweek practices, “99% of the wives are here” with kids running around, building that tight-knit family atmosphere that’s as real on the sideline as it is in the living room.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kansas State at Texas Tech Oct 14, 2023 Lubbock, Texas, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and wife Debbie after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.

The snack game? Next level. “We got hot Cheetos and honey buns right outside of my office, and she loads those things,” Joey said. It might sound small, but in a high-pressure environment, those little respites—snow cones, snacks, conversations about life—become release valves. “We can’t just make it about football,” McGuire added. “Because then… there’s got to be some outlet of that pressure. And that outlet is… the snow cones or the snacks or just talking about life.”

Debbie also opens their home to recruits and players, folding them into that same warmth. And in an era where NIL deals dominate headlines, Texas Tech’s culture is rich in both resources and values. With boosters like Cody Campbell and The Matador Club fueling one of the most efficient NIL operations in the country, Tech isn’t just competitive—they’re magnetic. That pull was on display when 2027 five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton flashed the “Guns Up!” before making it official, following 2026 No. 1 offensive lineman Felix Ojo’s record-setting $5.1 million NIL deal. It’s easy to see the connection.

Debbie McGuire’s winning spirit pushes Texas Tech up the polls

As much as Debbie McGuire is the player manager of Texas Tech Red Raiders football, don’t mistake her sunshine-and-smiles vibe for a lack of competitive fire. She’s also been nudging Joey with a little playful-but-pointed reminder: winning matters. And now, with Tech breaking into the AP Top 25 at No. 23, that friendly pressure has turned into a full-on “let’s go get this” charge.

Joey’s feeling it too—though his eyes are set well beyond weekly rankings. For him, the conversation is bigger than just Tech; it’s about fairness across the board. He’s been vocal about eliminating conference bias in the CFP selection, arguing that all Power Five champions deserve a shot. “I think you’ve got to earn it on the field, and if you’re a conference champion, then you should be in… It’s not who the best teams are in certain conferences. It’s who the best teams are in the country. Let us do it on the field. If you win your conference, you’re in, and then find the best teams that way. I think that’s the way we should do it.”

And behind the scenes, big-time backer Campbell is making sure Tech has the resources to turn that vision into reality.