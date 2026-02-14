Joey McGuire’s $5.5M Coach Nearly Gave Up Coaching to Support Wife’s Medical Career

As most coaches chase the next promotion, Shiel Wood chose a special role. The Texas Tech Red Raiders coach made the toughest call to pause his coaching career. Well, he made a sacrifice to support his wife’s career ambitions.

“Medical residency is an extremely demanding time and training, and we work crazy schedules as college coaches and lots of hours,” shared the Red Raiders coach. “But I think it kind of pales in comparison, especially to the first year or two of residency. We’re sitting there, we’re like, how the heck are we gonna make this work?

So ultimately, we just decided that it was just the right decision for me to take a step back, allow her to finish her training. Me being at home was just it was a godsend, so I took that time off help and support Bernadette.”

Wood was in his sixth season at Wofford in 2013 when he decided to be a stay-at-home dad. The Texas Tech coach’s wife, Bernadette, a former Wofford soccer and track standout, was preparing to begin her medical residency in Greenville. It demanded long working days and 30-hour shifts.

With their first child on the way, the couple made the tough sacrifice. Then, in March 2013, their daughter, Fay, was born just months before Bernadette finished medical school at the University of South Carolina and began her residency. Yet then the challenges did not end. Wood remaining at home turned out to be a blessing as their daughter faced medical issues.

Managing dad duties, he did not detach himself from the coaching world. He stayed connected to the game through friendships at Wofford. The coach would make occasional drives to Appalachian State to discuss ideas with Nate Woody, the defensive coordinator who once recruited him and later coached beside him.

Stay-at-home dads are very rare to find among college football coaches. Like Wood, Pittsburgh State Gorillas head coach Tom Anthony took care of his children while his wife, Kelsey, worked at a bank.

Meanwhile, this chapter of Wood is not well known. Wood’s story begins at Wofford Terriers football, where he spent a full decade grinding behind the scenes. After 10 years in one place, in 2018, he finally took his next leap, landing at Georgia Tech as safeties coach. From there, the résumé began to stretch geographically.

His stops at Georgia State Panthers and Army Black Knights sharpened his defensive mind. Wood again chased another program and landed at Troy. After a brief stint, Tulane Greren’s coaching opportunity came calling. His last stop before Texas Tech was at Houston, after which he joined hands with McGuire in 2024.

A year later, in December 2025, the Red Raiders extended his contract, handing Wood a three-year deal worth $5.55 million plus bonus opportunities. After the hike, he stepped into the 2026 season with a lot of hope, but he came up short in the race for a major honor.

Shiel Woods made it to the elite list

The 2026 season came with the 30th Broyles Award. Five finalists were selected from 64 nominees, who represented approximately 1,500 assistant coaches. Wood made it to the top five along with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

Wood took over a Houston defense that was bleeding yards and points. He fixed the unit that surrendered 31.5 points and 423.9 yards per game before his arrival. The coach addressed the weak points, and the numbers came down to 22.9 points and 324.8 yards. The result? A top-25 national defense and the second-best unit in the Big 12.

No matter the program, Wood carried a strong defensive scheme with him. Since 2021, his units have kept offenses below 23 points per game, including a top-25 Tulane defense in 2023 and an elite Troy group that finished eighth nationally in 2022.

Wood might have switched bases, but the results were similar, which shows his ability to adapt to different systems. Holding opponents under 23 points per game across multiple stops reflects strong schematic talent. All this helped him to run the race for the Broyles award, which he lost to Haines. But Wood’s most meaningful victory is the one he’s earned as a family man.