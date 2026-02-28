Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Football

Johnny Manziel Takes Legal Action Against College Station Woman for Spreading False Relationship Claims

Soheli Tarafdar

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 27, 2026 | 10:11 PM EST

HomeCollege Football

Johnny Manziel Takes Legal Action Against College Station Woman for Spreading False Relationship Claims

Soheli Tarafdar

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 27, 2026 | 10:11 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It’s been close to four years since former Texas A&M Aggies football star Johnny Manziel walked away from football. Presently, he is busy reinventing himself as a media voice and mentor. Manziel has worked hard to earn respect. Yet recently, a woman from College Station allegedly tried to tarnish his image, which pushed Manziel to take legal action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Johnny Manziel sues College Station woman for defamation,” reported Senior Texas A&M Sportswriter for KBTXSports, Travis L. Brown. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the reports, Manziel is now seeking damages, charging the woman for defamation and tortious interference with business relationships.

February 27 marked a turning point in this case. Judge Jerrell Wise handed Johnny Manziel a significant legal win, granting an expansive emergency Temporary Restraining Order. The order restricts the defendant from contacting or even speaking publicly about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But how did it all begin?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

This is a developing story…

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT