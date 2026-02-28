Johnny Manziel Takes Legal Action Against College Station Woman for Spreading False Relationship Claims

NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana Jan 19, 2026 Miami Gardens, FL, USA Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20260119_mcd_su5_132

It’s been close to four years since former Texas A&M Aggies football star Johnny Manziel walked away from football. Presently, he is busy reinventing himself as a media voice and mentor. Manziel has worked hard to earn respect. Yet recently, a woman from College Station allegedly tried to tarnish his image, which pushed Manziel to take legal action.

“Johnny Manziel sues College Station woman for defamation,” reported Senior Texas A&M Sportswriter for KBTXSports, Travis L. Brown.

According to the reports, Manziel is now seeking damages, charging the woman for defamation and tortious interference with business relationships.

February 27 marked a turning point in this case. Judge Jerrell Wise handed Johnny Manziel a significant legal win, granting an expansive emergency Temporary Restraining Order. The order restricts the defendant from contacting or even speaking publicly about him.

But how did it all begin?

This is a developing story…