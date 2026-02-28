Johnny Manziel Takes Legal Action Against College Station Woman for Spreading False Relationship Claims

It’s been close to four years since former Texas A&M Aggies football star Johnny Manziel walked away from football. Presently, he is busy reinventing himself as a media voice and mentor. Manziel has worked hard to earn respect. Yet recently, a woman from College Station allegedly tried to tarnish his image, which pushed Manziel to take legal action.
“Johnny Manziel sues College Station woman for defamation,” reported Senior Texas A&M Sportswriter for KBTXSports, Travis L. Brown.
According to the reports, Manziel is now seeking damages, charging the woman for defamation and tortious interference with business relationships.
February 27 marked a turning point in this case. Judge Jerrell Wise handed Johnny Manziel a significant legal win, granting an expansive emergency Temporary Restraining Order. The order restricts the defendant from contacting or even speaking publicly about him.
But how did it all begin?
