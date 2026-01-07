Jon Sumrall Makes Bold Statement on Pete Golding and Ole Miss Over Transfer Portal Chaos

One of the biggest debacles going on in the college football space is the calendar. Imagine having your biggest games, the transfer portal opening up for players, and signing day all happening at the exact same time. It’s wild to think about it even. Mind you, nobody in America has done a better job surfing through it than the Ole Miss Rebels. Florida Gators’ new head honcho Jon Sumrall made sure to give Pete Golding and Ole Miss their flowers for it.

On January 6th, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall hopped onto OutKick’s podcast alongside hosts Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow and didn’t shy away from giving flowers where they were due. First, for beating them twice in the 2025 campaign: “They beat us 45-10 in Game 1, and 41-10 in Game 2. They look a lot the same to me. They kicked our ass both times.”

Despite being an 11-win team, Jon Sumrall’s Tulane never stood a chance to fight back against the Ole Miss Rebels in either matchup. The Rebels won both games by more than 30 points against Tulane. Sumrall openly admitted the Rebels were simply a much better team on those nights.

Sumrall’s respect for Ole Miss goes beyond what happens on the field. He pointed out how well the Rebels have handled the chaos of the transfer portal with the departure of Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge and Pete Golding did a great job of keeping S-tier ballers like Trinidad Chambliss and Kevon Lacey while most of the programs struggle to hold their rosters together with the departure of the coaches.

Much of that credit goes to director Keith Carter and Walker Jones of the Groove Collective.

Sumrall believes their system is incredibly efficient for surviving today’s modern college football landscape. He also wants to practice Ole Miss’s how-to-navigate-through-uncertainty blueprint at Florida: “I think Ole Miss has had great success. Not to take away anything from Lane, but Keith Carter, Walker Jones, not taking anything away from Pete (Golding) either. But Ole Miss, they’re doing this NIL, rev-share stuff, as good as anybody in America.

They’re paying dudes, and they are writing bigger checks. Kudos to them. They’ve got a great plan that we all need to learn from and emulate. So, they’re a really good football team. I didn’t see many weaknesses when we played them in Game 1 or 2.”

To him, Ole Miss is an example of how to do it the right way, and a model other SEC teams should study if they want long-term success. The former Tulane coach didn’t stop there; he also talked about the biggest issue every program is facing during the December–January phase.

Jon Sumrall gives his opinion on the brutal college football calendar

The core problem is that coaches can change jobs and players can enter the portal while the season is still ongoing. This completely stresses out coaches. They have to split their time between preparing for a huge playoff game and making sure their future team’s roster is set.

“In the NFL, they’ve got this thing figured out where they do this thing called football season,” Sumrall preached. “At the end of football season, you can have coach movement and player movement. But nobody can leave until the season’s over, unless someone is traded. Then, after the season is over, coaches and players can move.”

This crazy schedule also messes with players’ heads and loyalties. Coaches like Lane Kiffin is the biggest victims of this debacle. The players and coaches are put in a position where they have to choose between the playoffs or bowl games on one hand and a short transfer portal window on the other. Jon Sumrall wants all the hiring, transferring, and signing to happen after the national championship game is over. He gave his two-cents on how the season and playoffs should wrap up:

“How can we change that in our world? Move the season up, start the playoffs earlier. End the playoffs earlier, closer to January 1, like we used to do. I think there is a way we can get the national championship game back closer to January 1. Everybody right now would be focused on just player movement.”

Sumrall just wants to bring some sanity to this “Wild West” system and believes changing the calendar comes down to common sense, not rocket science: “I don’t think it’s that complicated. I do think it takes common sense, and I don’t know how many people got that.”

The former Tulane head coach sees the “NFL model” as the gold standard. A professional way of doing things that’s sorely needed in college football right now.