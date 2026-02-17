Jon Sumrall on Alert as Mario Cristobal Makes Early Move for No.1 IOL

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State Dec 31, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251231_kdn_cb2_018

The transfer portal may have officially closed, but the recruiting wars are now far from over. Jon Sumrall’s Florida and Mario Cristobal’s Miami are now locking horns for a 4-star recruit. The highly-touted prospect is a member of the 2028 recruiting class.

“Miami has extended an offer to elite prospect George Selvie, the nation’s No. 1-ranked IOL in 2028,” reported Miami Recruiting Insider for On3, EJ Holland. “Had a strong performance at yesterday’s Rivals Camp.”

George Selvie III, from Sumner High School, is the No.1 interior offensive lineman. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 260 pounds, he holds offers from South Florida Bulls, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Arizona, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, among others. Looking at the programs, the Bulls have the edge in the race.

That’s because Selvie III is the son of former USF star Georgie Selvie. In that game, the elder Selvie was a force, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack to help the Bulls pull off a 17-7 shocker at Doak Campbell. But On3’s crystal ball states otherwise.

Sumrall’s Florida leads the race for Selvie III with a 38.9% chance, followed by Ohio State at 34.1% and USF at 2.7%. Wake Forest and Syracuse are at 2.2%. Florida offered him a scholarship last June under Billy Napier. Now that Cristobal and Miami are entering, the Gators fear losing ground.

“I’m extremely blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Miami!” wrote Selvie III.

Just like his dad, George III is a lineman through and through, lining up at left offensive tackle and defensive tackle. He’s only getting started; last season was just his freshman year. But Selvie III’s appeal goes far beyond his bloodlines; his own on-field performance as a freshman has scouts buzzing.

George III recorded three sacks in a single game against Plant High, which is widely recognized as a traditional Tampa prep football powerhouse.

These recruits have talent, but an NFL background gives an edge. Grant Bowen, son of NFL veteran Matt Bowen, has a scholarship offer from Iowa. At 6’4” and 205 pounds, he’s impressing at Immaculate Conception Catholic in Illinois, playing both ways and displaying skills similar to his father.

Even though Miami was late to the party, what might block Florida from landing Selvie III?

Analyzing the Gators vs. Hurricanes pitch for George Selvie III

The Gators’ offensive line was a mess in 2025. They clearly underperformed against Kentucky. Florida ran the ball 32 times but gained only 104 yards. That’s an average of 3.3 yards per carry, which is considered below average for an FBS-level program. Five of Florida’s rushes actually went for negative yardage.

Top linemen, like Selvie III, would want a program that lets them level up fast. If Florida’s interior line can’t open lanes against a team like Kentucky, it sparks doubts about coaching and scheme. On the flip side, Miami presents a strong case for a recruit like Selvie III.

A fragile quarterback like Carson Beck needed a fortress up front, and the Hurricanes’ offensive line delivered. Their fourth-place offensive line ranking reflected a unit that neutralizes pressure. The credit goes to Miami’s offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal.

Under him, for the second straight year, Miami’s offensive line earned midseason recognition as a Joe Moore Award contender, which honored the nation’s top offensive line in 2024. With Miami’s decorated offensive line coach making his pitch, will the Hurricanes do enough to overtake the Gators in this high-stakes recruiting battle?