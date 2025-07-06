Jordan Seaton Takes On Recruiting Role with Strong Message After Coach Prime’s Challenge

As CU prepares to kick off a pivotal season under Deion Sanders, one of the program’s loudest voices isn’t wearing a headset—it’s wearing cleats. Former five-star and fresh EA Sports’ top-rated underclassman OL Jordan Seaton has emerged not only as a cornerstone of the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive front but also as one of Coach Prime’s most vocal ambassadors of ‘player first’ mentality rather than the ‘stars’. Fresh off a workout with NFL All-Pro Trent Williams and racking up national honors left and right, Seaton didn’t waste the moment. In fact, he took Deion’s signature message and ran with it—straight into recruiting mode.

Near the end of Colorado’s latest hype video, Deion Sanders delivered a pointed challenge to potential recruits: “Forget the misconception, forget the naysayers, forget the hate, forget the stupid speculation. Come see for yourself.” Seaton picked up the baton and amplified it. “I can make history at Colorado. The amount of connections that I have and the amount of access to people that have done it is unbelievable,” Seaton said. “Sometimes you go to these big programs and for every nail, there’s another five-star. Hey, what does he do now? He’s really about the person first. That’s kind of why I choose.” Then came his real pitch.

“The development within everyday school life, that’s what most people are telling me. Even though you can go to all these trainers, what about every day when we’re with the coach every day? I just really like the Sanders family. They’re just trying to pour all the knowledge that they have into me and also everybody around me. And you don’t really get that. So it’s like, why not?” Seaton said.

Seaton’s message isn’t just words—it’s backed by action and accolades. In the span of a week, he was not only named to EA Sports College Football 26’s top-five lineman list with a 92 overall grade (highest among non-draft eligible OLs), but he also landed preseason honors from Walter Camp and Athlon Sports. If there was ever a billboard for Coach Prime’s ‘person over stars’ pitch, Seaton’s the full-on LED version.

The Buffaloes have leaned into this narrative, with preseason video clips highlighting not only Deion’s player-first ethos but also voices like RBs coach/Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk. “We are a tremendous navigation system to the game that you want to play,” Sanders said. “We know how to get there because we’ve been there.” Faulk doubled down: “He’s not just getting these kids ready for the league. He’s readying them for life.”

Still, not everyone’s buying it. The conversation around Deion’s coaching future has swirled with as much smoke as praise since he’s recovering from an undisclosed health issue. Detractors point to his deep involvement in son Shedeur Sanders’ NFL path as evidence of overstepping. Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach said some stuff. Colin Cowherd recently fired a shot, comparing Deion Sanders to a “Pageant Mom.”

“Spend too much time in the sun and get burned,” Cowherd said. “Deion was in the sun. Deion spent too much time on television, talking. But I have said this over and over, and I will repeat it. Dads, stop talking. Nobody cares. Quarterback Dad has become Pageant Mom. Your heart is in the right place, you have good intent; you are hurting your sons.” Yet the energy from Boulder says otherwise. There’s belief pulsing through the roster, and Seaton has become a living, breathing example of what this new Colorado model can offer.

Deion Sanders’ health update gets personal

Just days before CU heads to Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders’ health remains a hot-button topic. But if you ask someone who’s recently shared a boat—and a few laughs—with him, there’s reason for optimism. Former NFL CB Adam “Pacman” Jones, who spent some downtime fishing with Sanders at his Texas estate, offered a reassuring update that might ease some Buffs fans’ nerves.

“Deion’s doing good,” Jones said during an interview. “I think he got another week at home before they get started. He’ll be there. He’ll be ready to go.” The message was short but hopeful, especially considering the months of speculation surrounding Sanders’ health. While Coach Prime hasn’t revealed specifics, he hasn’t exactly gone into hiding either.

Earlier this week, Sanders shared an Instagram clip featuring a visit from Lil Wayne—his longtime friend and fellow culture icon. The 57-year-old coach was seen walking gingerly through his property, but the message was clear: he’s still standing. “Thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and prayers his way,” Jones added.

Sanders hasn’t appeared publicly since spring camp and missed Colorado’s youth events and even Travis Hunter’s wedding. But as the Buffs roll into Frisco for the Big 12’s preseason stage, it sounds like their headliner plans to show up—boots on, hat brim low, and walking his own walk.