Josh Heupel Eases Major Concern for 2026 QB Commit With Big Tennessee Promise

As Tennessee got out of the playoff race after a 42-17 loss to Ohio State, Josh Heupel must have pumped themselves with a self-talk. ‘Never mind. Will make it happen the next time.’ But hardly did Heupel realize that the next time would be filled with bumps and sharp turns. The Volunteers’ 2024 chapter opened up with a big Nico Iamaleava drama, where Heupel had to pull the brakes on his former quarterback. Even that was not enough.

Heupel’s Tennessee witnessed a mass exodus of players, where they lost 18 players to the transfer portal. But the head coach did not allow the outside pressure to break his morale. After all, he knows that he needs to buckle up as their 2026 recruiting class is running slow, standing at No.15 with only 13 recruits. Turns out that Heupel and co.’s luck is finally flipping for the better.

On June 28, Hayes Fawcett confirmed, “BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Legend Bey has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits.” Was the race to land Legend Bey a cakewalk for Heupel? Definitely not. The 6’0 185 ATH from Forney, TX chose the Vols after canceling out Texas A&M & Duke. But what made him sign up for the orange and white gang? Well, Heupel has earned a soft corner in his heart. No, not with NIL, but with a bit of reassurance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

As Bey shared, “I wanted to know if playing early and getting touches would be a problem and Coach Heuepel reassured me that none of that will be a problem.” And the head coach warded off all his worries, “With Heupel being an offensive head coach, it lets me know even if we were to lose an OC Heupel would hire someone for his offensive play style.” Stay tuned for more updates!