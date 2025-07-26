Josh Heupel Finally Gives Up as 4-Star Target’s Position Uncertainty Sparks SEC, ACC Tug-of-War

Some battles just aren’t worth the bruises—especially when the kid you’re chasing refuses to meet you halfway. Tennessee’s offseason has already felt like a slow-motion car crash. First, they lose Nico Iamaleava to UCLA in a surprise NIL detour. Then, defensive pieces start slipping away to the NFL like sand through Josh Heupel’s fingers. Now, the Vols are stuck staring at a prized recruit who won’t bite unless he gets his way. And guess what? This time, Heupel blinked first.

The name at the center of this SEC-ACC tug-of-war? Joel Wyatt. One of the top prospects in the entire 2026 class—and he’s not even pretending to play hard to get. Wyatt, the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder out of Bell Buckle, TN, is a homegrown monster with offers flooding in like it’s Black Friday. He’s ranked as the No. 3 player in Tennessee and No. 47 nationally by 247Sports. But forget the rankings for a second—this kid’s got leverage, and he’s using it.

Tennessee? They’ve been trying to morph him into the next James Pearce. Their pitch: come be the edge terror in orange and white. Be the next face of a defense that bullied its way into national conversations in 2024. But Wyatt’s having none of it. He’s been cool—borderline frosty—to the idea of playing edge. Joel Wyatt stood on business: “I’ve been playing both sides of the ball my whole life, so I would love to do that..But if a school doesn’t want me to play both ways, that’s not going to affect my decision. I just want to play football, and I want to be comfortable around the people I’m with 24/7. And I should be able to trust the people I’m with 24/7 too.” And now, with the clock ticking and other schools sliding into the picture, Tennessee has finally folded.

It was supposed to be a Vols-vs-‘Dores showdown, but then Oklahoma, Louisville, and even Mississippi State pulled up with fresh energy. Wyatt hit pause. And just like that, Tennessee went from favorite to maybe. Vanderbilt, somehow, has been playing the long game right. They’re not trying to change the kid—they’re letting him be exactly what he wants to be. Wideout? Fine. Safety? Sure. Just get on the field. That openness has made the Commodores the sleeper threat in this whole saga. Tennessee was the biggest spender in the race, but Vandy was the one reading the room.

Sources close to the situation say people in Wyatt’s circle are still high on the Vols. According to On3’s Keegan Pope, there’s a strong push to keep him in-state and in orange. That’s why, in a last-ditch effort, Tennessee just gave Wyatt the green light to play safety. Too little too late? Possibly. But Heupel’s hoping it’s just enough. And hey, Wyatt isn’t dragging this out forever. “I think I will be committed by the end of July,” he said. “It is something I am hoping to do soon.”

Tennessee needed a James Pearce replacement. That’s the only reason they were so insistent on slotting Wyatt at edge in the first place. But he doesn’t want to be Pearce. He wants to be Joel Wyatt—on his own terms.

Tennessee’s defense without James Pearce?

In 2024, Tennessee’s defense wasn’t just good—it was downright scary. They allowed just 11.6 points per game. Ranked top six nationally in almost every major category. Stopped offenses at an 81.3% clip. That kind of dominance doesn’t just show up—it’s built. And James Pearce Jr. was the hammer.

But now, the hammer’s gone. Declared for the NFL after two ruthless years in the SEC. And the Vols are literally left holding the blueprint with no main builder. There’s hope, though. Rising star Joshua Josephs—PFF’s highest-graded Vol defender—is ready to slide into the LEO role. He’s not Pearce, but he’s got burst and length and knows how to win with his hands. Beside him, Tennessee will lean on Bryson Eason and Jaxson Moi, a Stanford transfer who’s already turned heads in spring workouts.

At linebacker, things are tight. Arion Carter’s about to pop—he showed elite instincts and twitch last year. He’ll be low-key joined by Jeremiah Telander and Elijah Herring, both solid vets who understand Tim Banks’ scheme inside out. This group flies to the ball, covers ground like madmen, and isn’t afraid to bring heat on delayed blitzes.

The back end? Legit. Jermod McCoy is coming off ACL surgery but should be ready by Week 1. When healthy, he’s one of the best corners in the SEC—period. Rickey Gibson III is ascending fast, and Boo Carter is that dog in the nickel spot. Add Andre Turrentine roaming at safety, and you’ve got a secondary that could actually be better than last year.

So yeah, there’s no James Pearce. But there’s depth. End of the day, Vols need more than that to make a playoff run.