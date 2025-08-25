Josh Heupel Warned of Worrying Joey Aguilar Flaw After Big Tennessee Defense News

Tennessee fans believed the program’s golden age had arrived, as Josh Heupel had just led the Vols to their first College Football Playoff berth, boasting a five-star quarterback in Nico Iamaleava and a top-10 defense. Championship aspirations filled the air around Rocky Top. Yet, after four million dollars later, Heupel abruptly departed for UCLA, stunning the fanbase. Now, Joey Aguilar steps into a pressure-cooker environment, with a major flaw, and all the tensions swirling around Knoxville.

Look, Joey Aguilar is an explosive player, capable of brilliance one moment and bewildering mistakes the next. In 2023, he racked up 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns but also threw 10 interceptions and fumbled 11 times (losing six). 2024 followed a similar pattern: 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns, and a puzzling 14 interceptions. On the plus side, he improved his ball security, fumbling only three times and losing one. But here comes in the concerning part.

Aguilar’s raw talent is undeniable, but there’s something that might put brakes on Josh Heupel’s championship hopes. And Josh Pate didn’t mince words before laying it out loud. “Here’s my question about Joey Aguilar. So, he comes there. He was at App State. He went and ate breakfast at UCLA, basically. Then he comes to Tennessee. Josh Heupel’s quarterbacks don’t really turn the ball over a whole lot, but he did last year. So is Heupel’s system sort of turnover-proof? Is it the kind of system where you plug a quarterback in, and like a Lego piece, it just fits? I wouldn’t put it past him,” he said on his College Football Show.

That concern is valid—24 interceptions and 14 fumbles within two years? In the SEC? That’s not something you can ignore. The Bulldogs’ front seven and the Tigers’ defensive backs won’t be forgiving. Joey’s arm is strong, but he needs better hands, reads, and decisions, or the SEC will be rough. Right now, that’s a huge red flag looming over his start.

And on top of that, even their OL has to outperform to make sure they don’t take a hit. “I don’t know that that’s how the real world works. But if it does work that way, Josh Heupel is the one that’ll prove me wrong and find a way to show that offensive line just has to overperform this year.” Since 2023-24, they haven’t broken into the top eight in the SEC, and last year, their passing offense was lackluster, averaging only 221.2 yards per game—ranking 12th out of 16 teams and second-worst among playoff contenders. Once the conference’s aerial leader, the Vols now seem a far cry from that dominant force. To contend in 2025, they need to revitalize that passing attack, or they’ll be left in the dust.

A major issue? Aguilar hasn’t had sufficient time to develop rapport with Tennessee’s primary receivers. Staley, Brazzell II, and Matthews each missed parts of fall camp, so they were never all healthy together. Considering Brazzell is the sole receiver with more than seven career receptions, the Vols’ passing game may face early hurdles, particularly with a challenging opener against Georgia on Sept. 13. Early struggles may be unavoidable.

Even Pate points out the same thing: “That wide receiver room really needs to stay healthy and shake itself out, and we need a really, really good delineation. One, two, three. I need guys to take on roles and have a developed picture because this is not the kind of quarterback that’s going to elevate a room. It’s the kind of quarterback that needs to be elevated by his supporting cast.” Now, let’s just wait and see how Josh Heupel’s offense steps up, as their defense is already breathing fire.

Josh Heupel’s defense makes an impact

After boasting one of the nation’s top defenses last year, Tennessee football has high hopes for the 2025 season. The Vols secured a College Football Playoff berth in 2024 largely due to their defensive prowess, and the coaching staff is striving for similar results. Kelley Ford’s rankings place Tennessee at No. 4 nationally in defense entering the season, with a score of 97.4, behind only Texas, Michigan, and Ohio State, making them the second-best SEC team defensively.

Last season, Tennessee allowed just 16.1 points per game, ranking seventh nationally and third in the SEC. The Vols limited opponents to 293.2 yards per game, sixth-best nationally and second in the conference. They yielded 103.9 rushing yards per game, 10th-best nationally, and 189.3 passing yards, ranking 29th. These defensive stats highlight the unit’s ability to dictate games and provide Tennessee with a solid base as they head into the new season.

This year, the Vols face the challenge of replacing crucial defensive players like James Pearce Jr. and Omarr Norman-Lott, both selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, plus interior linemen Omari Thomas and Elijah Simmons, who’ve exhausted their eligibility. However, Tennessee boasts a wealth of talent ready to rise to the occasion. Joshua Josephs is ready for a breakout season at the LEO position, and Daevin Hobbs, Bryson Eason, and Jaxson Moi add valuable depth inside. Linebackers Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander are back as starters, providing crucial leadership.

Even the secondary remains strong, with Jermod McCoy returning from injury to join Rickey Gibson III at cornerback. Boo Carter and Jalen McMurray offer options at the STAR position, while Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq anchor the safety positions. With returning stars and promising players stepping up, Tennessee aims to maintain its defensive prowess and compete for another playoff berth in 2025.