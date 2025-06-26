Josh Hoover Faces Tough Reality Check as TCU Locker Room Dynamics Come to Light

After the Cinderella ride to the national title game in 2022, TCU stumbled into 2023 like someone hit the brakes with both feet. A 5–7 clunker of a season raised questions fast: Was the magic gone? Were the Frogs just a one-hit wonder? But then Josh Hoover entered the scene in 2024 like an OG gunslinger. The QB flung nearly 4,000 yards, put up 27 touchdowns, and had Horned Frogs fans daring to believe again. It looked like TCU had found its next Max Duggan. But the big numbers didn’t tell the full story. Behind those crazy passing stats, a more complicated picture was brewing—and it had nothing to do with Hoover’s arm. Well, maybe except for the turnovers. We’ll get to that in a bit.

The key to Hoover’s success? Weapons—lots of them. TCU’s 2024 wide receiver room was absurdly deep. It wasn’t even hyped that much in preseason chatter, but by December, they looked like the real deal. Jack Bech was the headliner, going for 1,034 yards and 9 scores. Senior Bowl MVP, draft buzz, all that. Then there was Savion Williams—TCU’s Swiss Army knife. He didn’t just catch passes (over 600 yards and 6 touchdowns); he also ran wild for another 310 yards and 6 scores.

The Frogs didn’t have a WR1—they had a WR army. JP Richardson, Braylon James, and Jordyn Bailey—the crew ran ten deep. Josh Hoover was having a gala time with 4 wideouts topping 700 yards and a pool of different pass catchers making noise. But then came the exodus. Bech, Savion, and JP Richardson—all headed to the NFL. That left Hoover with an open question: Who is next?

During last week’s press conference, he didn’t hold back when asked how the WR room was shaping up: “There’s a lot of upside in that room right now,” Hoover said. “We brought Jordan Dwyer in… he’s been unbelievable this spring. Joseph Manjack, same way. Some young guys are impressive—Dozie obviously, we know Eric, Ed, Jordyn Bailey, Major Everhart—we’ve got 10 guys that can go play.” It sounded promising. Transfers like Dwyer (Idaho) and Manjack IV (Houston) had already turned heads with crisp route-running and reliable hands. Freshmen like Dozie Ezukanma and returners like Eric McAlister were making waves. On paper, it looked like Hoover had another stocked cabinet.

But just a week later, TCU insider Stephen Simcox tapped the brakes on the whole ‘we’ve got 10 guys that can go play (throw to)’ hype during his appearance on the “Locked on Horned Frogs” podcast. “I believe that this is a deep wide receiver room,” Simcox said, “But I would just caution people—when we get in the offseason like this, we get super excited about all these players. I don’t think all of them are going to be on the field on a consistent basis. Now, that doesn’t mean that you can’t have multiple players make an impact. But when the dust settles, I believe we’re talking about five or six guys that are going to do it on a week-to-week basis, right?”

That’s the truth. College football isn’t Madden. Depth is cool in theory, but once September rolls around, maybe 5 or 6 guys actually get on the field in key moments. The rest? Waiting for snaps or hoping for blowout time. “It can be good right now in practice,” Simcox continued, “but it’s hard to articulate just how talented and deep and on the same page they were last year at the wide receiver spot.”

That “on the same page” part matters. Hoover had near-telepathic chemistry with his 2024 wideouts. He could throw them open, trust their timing, and work off feel, not just route trees. Simcox wasn’t throwing shade, just laying out the reality. Depth looks great on a spring chart, but come fall, it’s about who can produce week in and week out. And that’s where Hoover’s situation gets tricky. Because for every promising name, there’s a question about chemistry and real-game grit. Last year’s core had that built-in trust with Hoover. This year’s bunch? Still writing their first chapter or learning a new system.

Josh Hoover’s turnover woes and lack of mobility could be a bigger problem than we think

Josh Hoover threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns last season under OC Kendal Briles. That’s high-end production. He averaged over 300 yards per game and flashed legit arm talent. But for every wow throw, there was a “what the hell was that?” moment. Hoover finished the season with 11 interceptions and six lost fumbles, tied for the most among all FBS quarterbacks. That’s 17 total turnovers.

If you go back and watch the tape from games against SMU and Texas Tech, it’s ugly. 2 picks in each. Poor reads. Panic decisions. Bad footwork. It wasn’t just about defenders making great plays—these were unforced errors. Add in red-zone fumbles against Stanford and Utah, and you see a pattern that cost the Frogs drives, momentum, and possibly games.

Even worse? Hoover had negative rushing yards for the season. Yes, you read that right. 47 rushing attempts, minus 19 yards. Sure, sack yardage factors into that, but it’s still rough. His mobility-or lack of it—is a real issue. Defenses didn’t have to respect the run threat, especially in RPO or zone-read looks. His red-zone keeps were mostly predictable QB sneaks. And the tape shows it—there’s zero real danger of Hoover taking off and making something happen with his legs.

And while we’re at it, let’s not pretend the offensive line gave him much help. TCU’s line was near the bottom in national run-blocking stats, averaging just over 3 yards per carry. That put pressure on Hoover to carry the offense through the air. Which, again, he did—until defenses keyed in, and turnovers followed. It’s a vicious cycle: no run game, heavy pass volume, predictable calls, and turnovers. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The good news? Hoover adjusted. Late in the season, his decision-making improved. He started protecting the ball, avoiding the unnecessary hero throws, and understanding when to eat a sack instead of forcing one.

If Josh Hoover can’t cut the turnovers, 10 wideouts don’t mean squat—plain and simple. TCU might have one of the deepest receiver rooms in the country (per Josh Hoover), but if the man under center keeps coughing the ball up, all that talent goes to waste. Chemistry, talent, route-running—it all falls apart without ball security.