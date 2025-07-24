Josh Hoover Gets New Label as 3 TCU Jolts Complicate Sonny Dykes’ Path

The dog days of summer are nearly behind us, and for Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs, that means one thing—training camp is just around the corner. With Big 12 title aspirations on the whiteboard and a roster brimming with potential, the Frogs are preparing to make good on the promise that slipped away last fall. If they’re going to be in Arlington come December, it’ll hinge on one big reason: the return of QB1. As Dykes retools his Air Raid system around his quarterback, there’s growing belief in Fort Worth that Josh Hoover might be that guy.

The sophomore shattered school records last season, tossing for 3,949 yards and 31 total TDs. Don’t just take our word for it. Analyst David Pollack discussed Josh Hoover with his co-host on his show, the conversation quickly turned into a full-on endorsement. “I think this team specifically—because I think their quarterback might be kind of the most underrated and not talked about big-time quarterback returning in the country,” his co-host said. “We’ve got so many QBs that are back and so many young QBs. This is the guy that’s kind of getting lost in that.” Hoover didn’t just fly under the radar.

He posted one of the best statistical seasons in the Big 12 last year, finishing second in passing yards and second overall in quarterback grade among Power Four programs. But that wasn’t all. “He had the highest passing grade,” his co-host continued. “Almost at 4,000 yards, number two in yards, number six in touchdowns in the Power Four. Like, a lot to like with Josh Hoover.” The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the tape. Hoover’s command of the intermediate passing game and feel for pocket movement matured over the course of last season. He showed a knack for navigating pressure with calm feet and a quick trigger. There’s reason to believe he can elevate again—especially in Sonny Dykes’ second full season rebuilding his offense.

For all that Hoover brings back, the losses on the perimeter are hard to ignore. As Pollack pointed out, “Three of their top four wide receivers are gone. And I think that’s the interesting thing about this explosiveness.” Last year’s high-octane offense averaged just over 33 points per game, but three of the Frogs’ four losses came in games where the offense still put up 30 points or more. Translation? The defense needs to step up, sure—but Hoover also needs a new arsenal.

Enter Boise State transfer Eric McAlister, a 6-foot-3 downfield threat with the speed and catch radius to be Hoover’s new go-to. What’s gone won’t come back, as they say, so now it’s McAlister’s turn to be the guy in Dykes’ system. The senior has already shown flashes of vertical dominance in the Mountain West. Pollack didn’t stop there.

“Can they run the football?” he asked. “I know they can throw it, but winning one-dimensionally just doesn’t always sit well. Like, you better be that guy at the QB spot, but TCU is interesting.” That’s the other layer to this puzzle. TCU’s ground game must complement Hoover’s arm if this team wants to avoid being one-dimensional. With veterans like senior Ken Seals providing depth and freshman Adam Schobel waiting in the wings, the QB room is as stable as you’ll find in the conference. But Hoover is the key to it all—the ignition switch to TCU’s championship chase.

Sonny Dykes took “can they run the ball” personally

And about that run game—yeah, Sonny Dykes has heard the talk. To Pollack’s question, “Can they run the football?” Dykes himself had already addressed head-on at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco. Just full accountability. “Our offense works at a really, really high level when we can run the ball,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to finish runs and play more physical than we did last year at that position…. I think a big part of our success this year is going to be determined by how well we run the football.”

Last year’s numbers backed that urgency—TCU ranked near the bottom nationally with just 113.9 rushing yards per game and gave up over 160 yards a game on the ground. That’s not exactly the profile of a team that built itself to survive in the Big 12’s late-season dogfights. But help may be coming. Nate Palmer looks primed for the RB1 role, with Dykes also naming Jeremy Payne—whom he called “TCU’s best runner in 2024”—as a difference-maker. Keep an eye on Trent Battle, too, who could see more touches.

And yet, the whole system still leans on one right arm. “He throws the ball as well as any quarterback I’ve coached, and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some good ones,” Dykes said of Hoover. All signs now point to Josh Hoover as the centerpiece of TCU’s 2025 campaign.