Julian Lewis Already Giving Deion Sanders Something to Think About as QB1 Debate Settled: Report

Everybody knew replacing Shedeur Sanders would be the greatest challenge for Deion Sanders—but here we are, deep into Colorado’s most chaotic QB race in decades, and things are getting real spicy in Boulder. Coach Prime and his staff have a choice to make, and it isn’t your average pick-between-two-upperclassmen kind of deal. Nope—this one’s got drama. A senior with 70+ touchdowns to his name? Check. A five-star 17-year-old prodigy with Bryce Young comps? Yup. Two quarterbacks, one spot, and fall camp’s just heating up. Who’s taking that first snap against Georgia Tech? You might think you know—but Julian Lewis is making this way messier than expected.

Four practices in, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter seems to be the QB1. He’s been the one working with the starters, repping with the top O-line, and processing new installs like he’s been doing this since middle school. Which he basically has. BuffZone’s Brian Howell laid it out plain on his namesake YouTube channel: “I didn’t see one clip where Juju was with the starting offensive line. So to me, I think it’s clear it’s Kaidon right now… not that it won’t change. But you’re right—as it should be, because he’s a senior.” Fair point. Salter’s not just older—he’s a baller. We’re talking over 7,800 total yards and 77 touchdowns from his time at Liberty.

Kaidon’s game is built for CU’s new-look offense. Four of the Buffs’ top receivers are gone to the league. You can’t just sling it 50 times anymore and hope Travis Hunter saves the day. You need a QB who can run the RPO, buy time, and make plays when the line breaks down. Salter? He lives for that. Let’s not forget about Kaidon Salter’s diabolical 2023 campaign at Liberty. The man’s racked up 2,876 passing yards with 32 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions, adding 1,089 yards and 12 scores on the ground. Salter was the offensive engine behind Liberty’s 13-1 season and Fiesta Bowl appearance, proving he could win and produce at a high level. His blend of dual-threat explosiveness and experience processing complex reads is exactly what Colorado’s offense — and Coach Prime — need out of the gate.

Matt Smith kept it blunt: “Who do you want first up in drills? The 17-year-old or the senior on install days? No—you want the senior, right?” But just because Salter’s ahead right now doesn’t mean JuJu’s backing down. If anything, he’s making people sweat a little. Smith said what everyone’s been thinking: “The fact that Juju can sit in there and effectively go through what they’re asking of him right now is wickedly impressive in and of itself.” And it’s not just coach talk. DC Robert Livingston said, “You wouldn’t have wanted me as your quarterback at 17.” And Pat Shurmur? Just laughed at himself. These grown men are looking at Lewis like, ‘Damn, we weren’t built like that.’

Look, Lewis has been absorbing installs, throwing lasers, and getting real-time experience against college-level speed. No, he’s not repping with the starters yet—but this kid’s writing his own timeline. Brian Howell even said, “It’s a very new process for Juju. It’s not for Kaidon Salter. Kaidon can process the installs quicker than Juju can.” Translation? The senior has got the upper hand—for now. But Lewis is learning quick. And when this kid catches up mentally to his physical gifts? Good luck keeping him off the field.

Look, Salter is no babysitter. He didn’t transfer from Liberty to carry a clipboard. And JuJu? He didn’t skip prom just to ride the pine. This battle isn’t over. And with every rep, every practice clip, every whisper from inside camp—it’s clear: Colorado’s QB room is cooking.

Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter are balling out in fall camp

Despite all the talk of Kaidon Salter being QB1, don’t get it twisted—both of these dudes are absolutely lighting it up in Boulder. Every day is a new highlight. Salter opened fall camp with a rocket throw to Omarion Miller, dropping a dime like it was Sunday night on primetime. The very next day? JuJu Lewis stepped up and answered with a gorgeous deep ball to the same receiver. A go-route missile straight into the breadbasket. TD. Crowd goes crazy. Coaches peek at each other like, “Did you see that?”

That’s the energy every day in fall camp. A straight-up arms race between the seasoned vet and the young gun. And the real MVP so far? Might just be Omarion Miller. He’s catching everything. The same Omarion who went nuclear on Kansas State last year with 145 yards on 8 grabs. He missed most of the season with an injury, but now he’s back—and making both QBs look elite. Salter’s developing that trust chemistry with him, and Lewis is doing the same. It’s like wide receiver paradise out there.

Even though no official starter has been named, the vibe is clear: if the game were tomorrow, Salter’s taking the first snap. But the season opener’s still four weeks away. That’s four more weeks of tape. Four more weeks of reps. Four more chances for JuJu to win QB1 nods. With that being said, Kaidon Salter might be the safe bet.