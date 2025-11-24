Julian Lewis’ Father Sends Clear Message as QB Addresses Leaving CU After Deion Sanders’ Patience Gets Tested

For the first half of the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense was a bit of a train-wreck thanks to quarterback Kaidon Salter and his turnover issues. The transfer from Liberty could make some exciting plays, Salter threw six interceptions and had two fumbles in just eight games, which hurt the team’s chances to win. To fix this problem, Coach Deion Sanders made a big decision: he started freshman Julian Lewis at quarterback instead of Salter. His pops made sure of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 23rd, Colorado Buffaloes insider and father of Julian Lewis, Carlton Lewis, hopped onto X and revealed a surprising admission about his son:

“Almost 100 attempts in 10 qtrs with 0 turnovers. #TrustGod #KeepWorking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In those 10 quarters, Julian Lewis threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns, all without any interceptions or fumbles. His calm, mistake-free play made the offense more organized and efficient. Fans noticed a big difference in how the team played, and it gave everyone hope for the future. Even after the Buffaloes lost to Arizona State, Julian Lewis made it clear he was staying with the team. He said, “I’m a Buff through and through. All my guys are here. I don’t see any reason to leave.”

His commitment would have a domino effect. If he were to leave, Colorado might be looking at another two to three years of rebuilding. With Julian on board, you can expect many players, current and future, to stick with him. The Buffs’ 2025 campaign might be technically over already, but this commitment is absolutely massive for Coach Prime and the entire program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having their most important player locked in sends a clear message to other recruits and potential transfers. Now, the staff can finally shift their focus to building the roster around Lewis, especially by bringing in more offensive linemen and offensive playmakers to fully unleash his talent. This stability gives Colorado something they haven’t had in many years: a foundation they can actually build on.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Deion Sanders hit his limit?

After Colorado’s tough 42-17 loss to Arizona State, Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that his frustration was aimed at his own team. Despite a respectful handshake with ASU’s head coach, Kenny Dillingham, after the game, Sanders wasn’t holding back in his post-game comments.

He said, “I’ll let you guys do that…I’m happy for him… I’m not gonna shower the other team with roses when we were right there in the game. We shot ourselves in the foot.” Sanders was clearly upset that his team couldn’t finish strong, especially after being only four points down in the final quarter, but ultimately getting outscored 21-0.

Sanders took responsibility for the play, saying, “The gentleman who fumbled, that’s on me… I put him in the game to try and have a change of pace. Figured he was going to hit it, and he hit it and he fumbled. It is what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That fumble seemed to seal the loss and was a big reason for the blowout in the final minutes.

The loss and the way things ended left many wondering about the future of Coach Prime’s program. With a disappointing 3-8 record and the lowest attendance at Folsom Field since 2022. Some fans are starting to question if expectations for Colorado are starting to fade. The loss to ASU and Sanders’ frustration have led to speculation about whether the excitement around his “Coach Prime” era is beginning to wear off. Is the magic of his leadership starting to fade, or is this just a tough stretch in an ongoing rebuilding process? Only time will tell.