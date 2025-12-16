Julian Lewis Makes Feelings Public as Deion Sanders Learns Massive News From Colorado Freshman

Deion Sanders’ fourth Early Signing Period is already making noise. The Colorado Buffaloes have stacked 13 pledges in their 2026 class. But right now, a player on the current roster demands attention. He left Julian Lewis and company in awe with a Freshman All-American nod.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Congrats bro,” wrote Lewis on X, responding to London Merritt’s reshare of the Colorado Buffaloes Football tweet.

All these positive wishes for the defensive end wrapping up the 2025 season with the sweetest honor. The numbers weren’t kind to Colorado’s defense last season, but Merritt passed the eye test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado’s defensive metrics were near the bottom of the FBS. The Buffs sat at No. 122 in total defense, allowing 6.14 yards per snap and 425.7 yards per game, with opposing offenses consistently flipping the field.

The ground game was a nightmare, as Colorado ranked No. 133 in run defense, surrendering 5.25 yards per rush and 222.5 yards on the ground per game. But PFF recognized the Buffs’ defensive end as a Freshman All-American, making him one of two Big 12 players honored and the conference’s sole non-special teams pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per On3, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Merritt checked in as the No. 260 overall prospect in the 2025 class. The IMG Academy standout balled out off the edge, earning four-star status and a No. 5 national ranking among defensive ends by ESPN.

Merritt initially committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes and had been committed since March 2024. That’s when Deion felt the urge to pull him into Boulder. Coach Prime was successful in his attempt, and Merritt finally flipped to Colorado in November 2024, on Thanksgiving Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After buying into Deion’s vision, Merritt poured everything into Colorado. He skipped the holiday downtime, choosing reps over celebrations. That’s how Deion became his biggest fan. Coach Prime even gave Merritt a shoutout by posting a “Christmas practice” story with Chris Brown’s This Christmas as the soundtrack.

Significantly, Merritt came to Boulder with four-star hype and an IMG pedigree, and his freshman stat line, 23 tackles, 14 solo, and one sack, backed up the buzz. The foundation is set, but in Deion’s camp, the real test is what comes next. Looks like the defensive end is all geared up.

“I’m coming along,” Merritt said. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff to improve on and things like that, but just doing my job, doing what I have to do, working hard in practice. Listening to my coach, coach [George] Helow. It just comes in practice and working hard every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Freshman All-American love didn’t stop at Merritt in Deion’s squad. Omarion Miller and Jordan Seaton earned Second-Team Offensive honors, while Tawfiq Byard, Preston Hodge, and Damon Greaves rounded out the list with Honorable Mentions.

While the success of freshmen like Merritt provides a bright spot, Sanders is still navigating the constant churn of the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 season hit differently for Deion Sanders and family

For Deion, 2025 wasn’t just about wins and losses. It was about family trials. Shedeur and Shilo’s NFL leap stalled, Deiondra’s engagement soured, but Coach Prime still stepped in with a note meant to steady his kids through the storm.

“I’m so Proud of EVERYONE of y’all. This has been a trying year for us ALL & we hadn’t entertained a pity party or quit,” the father of five wrote. “We’ve been lied on, cheated, talked about & mistreated, but we’re still here.”

As if the family tests weren’t enough, Deion’s patience is now getting stretched in Boulder. Redshirt freshman placekicker Alexander Stoyanovich has officially entered the transfer portal, adding another wrinkle to Deion’s Colorado grind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When this film drops, everyone better jump on him because he will have an immediate impact on any specialist room!” said his brother, William Stoyanovich, who vouched for Deion’s former player.

The leg talent was there, but the reps never came. Buried in Colorado’s kicker logjam, the walk-on never got his runway. With kickoff ace Buck Buchanan and FG/PAT man Alejandro Mata moving on, Stoyanovich is ready to test the water outside of Deion’s camp.

Deion Sanders doesn’t have the luxury of slowing down or healing in peace. While the transfer portal continues to buzz, exit doors keep swinging – Noah King, Teon Parks, Mantrez Walker, and others are moving on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, amid the churn, Deion has plenty to appreciate: the ones who stayed put and gave him real reasons to celebrate.