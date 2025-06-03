Julian Lewis Sends 2-Word Message From CU Buffs Camp After Deion Sanders Settles Heated QB Debate

Julian Lewis is taking no shortcuts heading into his first college season. While most 17-year-olds are chilling or posting filters, JuJu’s out here moving iron—cranking out 375-pound bench presses alone on Memorial Day. He also posted it with the caption: “Ain’t nobody in the building, but there’s somebody in the building.” Lewis is grinding like the job’s already his—but truth is, the road to QB1 runs through Kaidon Salter. And no matter how hard JuJu pushes, the veteran’s already got the keys… at least for now.

The heat of summer camp doesn’t bother Julian Lewis—it fuels him. While most high school grads unwind before their freshman season, Lewis chooses sweat over rest, building his case one rep at a time. He’s not after comfort; he’s chasing command. That mindset showed up loud and clear when he posted a summer camp photo on Instagram, two words captioned, “Let’s work💯💯” no noise—just a freshman quarterback locked in, sleeves rolled up, ready to outwork everyone in the building.

But in Boulder, effort doesn’t always win you the first snap…

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time picking his quarterback. Despite Julian Lewis grinding hard in the gym—pushing 375-pound bench presses on Memorial Day while the facility stood empty— Coach Prime has already named Kaidon Salter the starter. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Kaidon can do it,” Ryan Koenigsberg said, signaling that Salter’s experience and mobility give him the edge. Even though Lewis showcased an intense work ethic and elite accuracy, Salter’s dual-threat skill set already has the Buffaloes’ offense shifting gears.

And let’s be real—Coach Prime didn’t bring Kaidon in just to hold a clipboard. Salter didn’t transfer from Liberty to be some insurance policy. “The potential of Kaidon Salter’s running threat is a whole other aspect of the offense that I know they want to lean into,” Koenigsberg added. Man’s got 6,400+ yards and 66 TDs on his résumé—he is no rookie. Jake Schwanitz doubled down: “It’s all about the running game for me. That’s what this season is all about.” So yeah, Prime’s playbook got Salter written all over it right now.

But don’t get it twisted—JuJu’s going all in. He may not be QB1—yet—but don’t act like this story is already done. “JuJu’s turn will come,” analysts keep saying, and they might be onto something. Fall camp didn’t even hit full throttle, and you know how Coach Prime rolls—he’ll flip the script if someone starts balling different. Salter got the keys for now, but Lewis? He’s waiting in the cut, and if he keeps grinding like this, don’t be shocked if he takes that job before the season’s up.

Deion Sanders gets real about Shedeur Sanders’ pre-draft drama

Deion Sanders doesn’t bite his tongue—especially when it comes to his sons. So when Shedeur Sanders dropped all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Coach Prime wasn’t smiling through it. He was steaming. The Buffaloes’ head coach sat down with former Pro Bowl DB Asante Samuel on the Say What Needs to be Said podcast and did exactly that—he said what needed to be said.

“You have no idea, man,” Deion said, clearly holding back frustration. “Stop lying. My kids are built for everything… they know how to handle themselves. You’re not gonna catch them in no foolery or no mess.” But that didn’t stop teams from passing. A few months ago, Shedeur was seen as a first-round lock. Fast forward to draft night, and the man with the college résumé, arm talent, and pedigree fell to pick No. 144, behind Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, and others.

“It hurt,” Deion admitted. “But the Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise… there was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something they needed.” That “foolish stuff?” It wasn’t just online noise. It got real behind closed doors too.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the New York Giants—who’d worked out Shedeur pre-draft, purposely installed fake mistakes in a meeting to test his preparation. He missed them. Reportedly got “pissed” when called out. Giants dipped. Drafted Jaxson Dart instead.

Deion, as expected, clapped back: “You’re gonna say my son came in unprepared?… Anybody who knows Shedeur knows he’s a professional. Six different OCs, leveled up every time. Headphones in a meeting? That don’t even make sense.” And to be real, it’s not like Shedeur landed in some bad situation. He’s now in Cleveland, sharing a quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and an injured Deshaun Watson. But the disrespect still lingers—and Deion isn’t letting it slide.“He’s got that edge now. Same one Tom [Brady] had. Same one I had. Folks said we wasn’t gon’ be nothing… we had to prove ’em wrong. That’s what he’s got now.”

Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders—who went undrafted—signed with the Bucs as a free agent. And Deion? He’s still playing the long game. He knows how narratives shift when the lights come on.

One son drafted late. One son passed up. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from Deion Sanders, it’s this: he remembers everything. And that edge he’s talking about? That chip on their shoulder? That might just be the fuel that makes Shedeur Sanders the biggest draft-day regret since Lamar Jackson fell to 32.

Coach Prime doesn’t forget. And neither do his boys.