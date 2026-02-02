Julian Sayin Puts CFB on Notice After Ex-OSU TE Shares Alarming OSU Verdict

After losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, Ohio State head honcho Ryan Day decided to roll up his sleeves and get to work by bringing in a new OC and double-digit portal bodies, with a motive to run it back in 2026. Not only do they have the best odds to win the natty (+600–700), but they also have tangible proof to back it up, all thanks to Julian Sayin and his elite passer rating.

On February 1, PFF released their annual list of the highest-rated returning passers for 2026. Guess who tops the list? Julian Sayin, with a 92.9 grade. Truth is, it's not even close. Guys like Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore and Brendan Sorsby are trailing Sayin with 90.5 and 89.2, respectively.

After a 2025 season where he posted a historic 77.0% completion rate and an elite 182.1 passer rating, he’s officially the guy defenses are terrified to face. Having a superstar who only had a tiny 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate makes the Buckeyes easy-bet money for the natty.

Even the Heisman Trophy buzz is already everywhere. Since he finished fourth in the voting last year as a redshirt freshman, he’s starting this season as a massive favorite, with +900 odds to take home the trophy.

Even though it’s not the highest, fans and media members are obsessed with his connection with superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith. People are calling them the best QB-WR duo they’ve ever seen in college football. Because he’s so calm under pressure and makes such smart decisions, the consensus is that he’s basically a “pro” already playing on Saturdays.

While he is not eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027, scouts are already calling him a Round 1 trajectory player. He’s being projected as a top-five overall pick because of his elite “processing speed.” That’s just scout talk for saying he reads defenses faster than anyone else in college.

With the arrival of 17 legit players from the portal and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith bringing a pro-style scheme to Columbus, the consensus is that Sayin’s destined for a legendary 2026 season. One that could end with both a Heisman and a national title. And it’s not even a stretch.

However, his former safety blanket from last season gave his 2 cents about the team and his time in Austin during the Senior Bowl.

Will Kacmarek on feeling snubbed from the team after their 2024 playoff run

Former Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek didn’t get much attention when he first entered college football. He was only a two-star recruit and had just one major college offer. Still, he made the most of that opportunity and became a strong, reliable tight end, especially known for his blocking. His hard work eventually earned him a transfer to Ohio State, even though he wasn’t one of the big-name players fans were excited about. However, it didn’t pan out the way he expected it to.

Kacmarek faced a tough situation. The team already had many star players in place, and he didn’t get much playing time at first. He admitted that this was as frustrating as it gets.

“You know, I’ve definitely been frustrated at times,” Kacmarek said during his exclusive interview with Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports. “But I came to a point where I just had to play where the team needed me, and I took pride in that role. I had a lot of impact on the success of the team.”

Rather than dwelling on how the cards didn’t pan out, he kept himself ready for when his name gets called. Frankly, everything started falling into place at the best time possible. Kacmarek became a very important behind-the-scenes guy during their 2024 playoff run and championship season.

He helped block some of the best defensive players, like Jordan Burch, to help the team execute its schemes. Plus, he was the second-most-used tight end in the last three games of that playoff run. The Buckeyes coach Keenan Bailey knew he was equally important as anybody on that roster in their natty run.

“You go back to our playoff run and just pull like the biggest plays, I bet you 89 was at the point of attack,” he said.

However, his 2025 season didn’t pick up from his natty form. This had mostly to do with the play-calling and different schemes, and locking in Max Klare didn’t help his case. Still, he ended his Ohio State career with 254 yards on 23 receptions for two touchdowns.

With everything said and done, he still got a shot at the NFL. The word is he’s the 10th-best-ranked tight end as per Mel Kiper’s draft projection. He has a Day 2–3 draft pick written all over him. At the professional level, he may finally get the chance to show his full potential, both as a blocker and a receiver, hopefully.