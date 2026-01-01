Julian Sayin Takes the Heat as Major Blunder Costs Ohio State Big Against Miami

Who would’ve thought? The Miami Hurricanes football program is catching a glimpse of its glory days in the Cotton Bowl against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. And it all came off Julian Sayin’s blunder: the first pick-six of his career.

With 12:00 left in the second quarter, Ohio State ripped off a huge 59-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to move into the red zone. It looked like the Buckeyes were about to score and even things up. On the very next set of downs, after taking a sack, Sayin tried to fire a quick pass to Brandon Inniss.

Keionte Scott read it perfectly. The Miami nickel-back jumped in front of the intended receiver, snagged the ball out of the air, and then took off down the field. He ran the ball all the way back 72 yards for a touchdown. He easily outran everyone on the field.

Not going to lie, you don’t see these type of glaring headache passes from Julian Sayin. The Heisman finalist came into the game with 3,323 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just six interceptions on the season. He even led the nation in completion percentage. The irony. With that being said, you need to give props to Mario Cristoba’s defense. They’ve led their conference in most of the defensive categories, especially down the stretch of the season.

Truth be told, this could be the play that ends Ohio State’s 2026 campaign. The pick-six doubled Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes’ lead to 14–0. Not bad for a team many labeled as the most “undeserving” playoff participant.

Needless to say, it’s still only the second quarter, and there’s plenty of football left to be played. But college football is already going insane over what might end up being Julian Sayin’s most costly mistake of the season.