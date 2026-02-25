Ohio State QB Clears Stance on Future Under Ryan Day Despite Uncertainty

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_564 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_564 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

One thing we witness in the NIL is that there’s little to no competition when it comes to the QB room. Why? It’s better to stack bread and be a starter elsewhere than to get lost in the depth of the QB string board without any promise. Just ask Lincoln Kienholz, who went off to Louisville for the same reason. However, this year in Columbus, it’s the other way around. Julian Sayin’s successor, Tavien St. Clair, is now hell-bent on proving his worth after Ryan Day’s call for an emergency.

Julian Sayin is returning for a second season as a starter, which means St. Clair will have to wait for another year, thinking about whether Sayin declares for the draft in 2027. Despite that uncertainty, he isn’t losing hope and is staying committed to the Bucks. In today’s NIL and transfer portal era, players are making moves for money and playtime. But for St. Clair, it’s all about the learning he is getting from the team.

“However long it takes, I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here,” St. Clair said during Ohio State’s media day ahead of the Cotton Bowl. “I’m learning a ton of things behind Julian this year. So just continuing to grow and continuing to add things to my value that I can add to my skill set from Julian’s game and from Lincoln (Kienholz)’s game and from Coach Day’s knowledge and Coach Fess’ knowledge, I’m just really excited to learn and continue to grow for my journey.”

This move might seem a bit shocking for many folks, especially when Sayin’s NFL draft timeline is not known. But let’s forget patience during the waiting period and help players understand the game. One of those players who followed that path is quarterback Bryce Petty, who spent three years as a backup and then finally shined as a starter. That’s the same path Tavien St. Clair is following.

Let’s not forget that even Garrett Nussmeier also waited for 2 years as a backup behind Jayden Daniels before finally taking over the starting role. Ty Simpson is also a perfect example of patience paying off. He could have jumped ship like so many others after Saban left. But he stayed behind starting QB Jalen Milroe and got his time to shine when Milroe left for the draft. He could have made a move like Carson Beck made to Miami for $4 million and Bryce Underwood did to Michigan for $10.5 million. But for some players, it’s also about the continuity that adds up to their learning.

This move makes sense, too. Even if he enters the portal and moves to another team, there’s no chance the other team is going to start with a freshman with no college experience. So, it’s better to stay focused on one place and make full use of it.

He does have potential, as in his senior season at high school, Tavien completed 166 of 224 passes for 2,536 yards with a 68% completion rate, 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. St Clair didn’t face powerhouse competition in Division III, but talent shines, regardless of who’s on the other sideline. The result? Division III Offensive Player of the Year. That potential under the guidance of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, can allow St. Clair to achieve big numbers in the future.

Even Urban Meyer knows the value of a steady player. “I think Ohio State, and I’ve talked to Coach Day about this and Mark Pantoni, their GM has never been more cautious about who they bring into that program,” Meyer said. “First of all, you don’t need to change much because they recruit at an incredible level. So if you’re going to bring someone in, I got to a point a couple of times in my career where [I thought], ‘Do not take that person if they can disrupt the culture; don’t do it.’”

St. Clair fits the mold. High character. Humble. No drama. That’s rare in the current era of NIL and transfer-hopping.

Ryan Day gets major backing from analyst

Losing to Indiana in the championship game was one of the major heartbreaks Ryan Day and his team had to go through. But when it comes to establishing himself as the best coach, Day has always surpassed Curt Cignetti.

“Ryan Day is my number one head coach in the country right now. There is an 11-win season, a 14-win national title season, and a 12-win season over the past three years. He has averaged a top-five signing class, and they’ve had staff churn. I mean, losing the coordinators that they’ve lost and then backfilling the way they have—unbelievable,” analyst Josh Pate said on his podcast show.

Ryan Day’s case looks strong as Ohio State recruits on an elite level and manages constant staff wins. When Bill O’Brien left, Day got Chip Kelly from UCLA. Then, when both of them left, he promoted Brian Hartline to the offensive coordinator position and hired Matt Patricia to lead the defense.

Now, on the other hand, taking a team dead last in college football to a national title is not that simple. In just two seasons, Curt Cignetti changed the face of the program. So, for now, the competition looks stiff, but for Josh Pate, Day is his only option.