Kaidon Salter Makes Strong Colorado QB1 Case After Joining DJ Lagway, Arch Manning Tier

The math is beginning to tell a story that the tape already hinted at—all thanks to PFF’s clustering data. Colorado Buffaloes QB room, under the watchful eye of Pat Shurmur and the spotlight of Deion Sanders, is suddenly sitting on a potential goldmine. Because Kaidon Salter’s name just popped up in the kind of national company that can rewrite a season. And if the folks in Boulder are paying attention to the data, they’re probably feeling very confident.

To get there, we turn to the PFF QB clustering model, which goes deeper than your typical highlight reel breakdown. This isn’t just a “who throws it far” or “who runs the fastest” conversation. The algorithm digs into historical data going back to 2022, weighing PFF passing and rushing grades, adjusted throw accuracy (balls placed in stride or out of harm’s way), and a calculated metric called Wins Above Average (WAA). A value-based stat that measures how much a QB actually contributes to team success beyond the raw box score. It’s a smart blend of volume, impact, and context—football’s version of decoding the quarterback genome.

Scott Procter from DNVR Buffs first joked, seeing the CU logo, “If you look near the top, you see a Colorado logo. No way arcade hey we really worldwide out here bro, this is crazy.” Then he got into some serious talks. “This clustering of quarterbacks really likes Kaidon Salter. And it’s not really surprising when you look at what he’s done over the last few seasons at Liberty….No returning FBS quarterback has more total touchdowns over the last two seasons than Kaidon Salter. Only Cade Klubnik has as many as Kaidon Salter over that span.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his four seasons, Salter racked up 5,887 passing yards, 2,063 rushing yards, and 77 touchdowns. Noting this impressive record, Procter added, “Over 6,000 total yards over the last two seasons as well for Kaidon Salter. So, PFF likes Kaidon Salter quite a bit, and it just, I think, echoes how good of a position this quarterback room is in.”

AD

In that clustering, PFF grouped QBs into seven tiers, and Kaidon Salter found himself in Tier 2. The Liberty transfer landed ahead in the tier with the likes of Gators’ DJ Lagway, Longhorns’ Arch Manning, Tulane-turned-Duke’s Darian Mensah, and Northwestern’s Preston Stone. “The two guys everybody loves are DJ Lagway and Arch Manning, which I think makes sense. Smaller sample size. They’re younger guys. They showed some real flashes,” Procter added.

Of that group, only Cade Klubnik cracked Tier 1, while Salter was ranked second-best within his group, just behind Mensah. For reference, the average Tier 2 numbers were telling: an 80.1 passing grade, a 55% accuracy rate on throws, a 67.5 rush grade, and a 0.330 WAA. That’s elite fringe territory—especially for someone moving up from a Group of Five school.

Of course, what makes this even juicier is that Kaidon Salter is stepping into an offense that’s in transition.

With Travis Hunter now in the NFL and a brand-new receiver group starting from scratch, Colorado is retooling their aerial attack. But Shurmur doesn’t lack options. Five-star freshman Julian Lewis brings immense upside and a polished skill set, but Salter’s dual-threat ability and college experience could keep him in the pole position, especially in an offense that needs stability early.

Helping further ground the offense is a significant backfield upgrade. CU’s new RBs coach, Marshall Faulk, is now hands-on with the run game. That’s the kind of backfield brain trust that can alleviate pressure from either quarterback while creating vertical opportunities off play-action. A power-run foundation paired with Salter’s 70-yard arm and elusiveness makes for a potentially explosive combination. At its core, this situation is what happens when analytics, experience, and momentum all start lining up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Colorado’s offense reloads to protect and propel Kaidon Salter

If Kaidon Salter is the ignition, Coach Prime just spent the offseason assembling the kind of parts that turn the engine into a full-throttle machine. And in the Big 12, where defenses feast on weak fronts, CU’s flashiest move might not have been in the QB room—but in the trenches.

Protecting QB1 starts with muscle, and few are built like Jordan Seaton. The returning sophomore was a Freshman All-American and looked every bit the future NFL lineman CU hoped he’d become. Around him, Coach Prime added sheer size and experience. Enter 6’7, 348-pound Vols transfer Larry Johnson III and 6’6, 335-pound Illinois transfer Zylon Crisler. Two mountain-sized additions with road-grader tendencies. Together, this unit isn’t just upgraded. It’s intimidating.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And what’s firepower without some new weapons? The backfield welcomes Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor from Incarnate Word to join returning leader Charlie Offerdahl. But the buzz? It’s with the receivers. Gone are Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester. In their place: seven fresh faces, led by 6’2 Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams and breakout sophomore Omarion Miller, who might just take the WR1 mantle and run with it. Coach Prime continues to prove he can scout, sell, and stockpile talent.