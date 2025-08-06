Kalani Sitake Breaks Down Tough QB1 Race as BYU WR Room Raises Major Red Flag

Last season, BYU were 9-0 and cooking like brisket in a Provo smoker. Lights out. Fans were chanting CFP. Jake Retzlaff had defenses out here running cardio drills, and Kalani Sitake’s Cougars? They looked Playoff-bound. But when November pulled up, it brought receipts. Two back-to-back Ls slammed the brakes on playoff aspirations. And just when the heartbreak was starting to fade…QB1 gone. Honor Code scandal. Portal. Tulane. It was a gut punch that nobody saw coming. Jake Retzlaff dipped in June.

After slinging for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, he was supposed to be that guy in 2025. But after violating the BYU Honor Code and facing a seven-game suspension, Retzlaff took the fast lane out of Provo (Smart decision), leaving Sitake and OC Aaron Roderick with one giant riddle: Who’s taking the snaps now?

On August 5th, Kalani Sitake stepped to the mic during fall camp and didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He’s looking at three QBs, none of whom have started a game for BYU, trying to decide who’s gonna carry the rock Week 1. “They’re all playing at a high level, all of them. And so that’s a—that’s a good sign. Um, makes it more difficult. We asked them to make it difficult for us, and so they’re doing that.” Kalani said when asked if there’s a QB starting to separate himself from the trio.

So who’s got best chance?

Right now, McCae Hillstead looks like the safe money. The former Utah State QB tossed for over 1,000 yards last year (for Utah State) and turned some heads during spring ball with his legs. Roderick’s playbook don’t favor statues—he wants QBs that can move. Hillstead checks that box, and he’s got just enough seasoning to look steady under pressure.

Then you got Treyson Bourguet, the Western Michigan transfer. His resume? 1,314 passing yards, six TDs, and 219 yards on the ground over two years. He’s also a dual-threat, but like Hillstead, didn’t log snaps for BYU in 2024. Still, both got that veteran presence that coaches sleep better with.

But the wildcard? It’s freshman Bear Bachmeier.

This kid’s built like a linebacker who reads defenses like a chess master. He’s 6’2”, 225, and blessed with a bazooka for an arm. No spring reps, but he’s already winning Cougar nations’ hearts. His high school stat line was straight-up Madden mode—92 touchdowns, only 14 turnovers, and offers from Oregon, Georgia, and the who’s-who of college football. The talent is real. But the clock is ticking.

Problem is, starting a true freshman at QB in this offense is like throwing a kid into AP Calculus on day one. Across all of FBS last year, just 14 true freshmen hit 100+ dropbacks at Power Four schools. Only one started Week 1: Dylan Raiola. And that ride? Bumpy. 13 TDs, 11 picks. Same story for Isaac Wilson. Brutal learning curves.

And Roderick’s scheme isn’t built for babysitting. It’s complex, timing-heavy, and expects a QB to have that 5D vision. So unless Bear turns into a Day 1 unicorn, it’s probably between Hillstead and Bourguet. Sitake didn’t drop names, but he dropped hints: “We just got to keep giving them situational work like today, and some live work, even though the quarterbacks aren’t live. Kind of seeing them—the decision-making process for them. Are they making great decisions in really difficult times, you know?”

Still, this QB race isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Kalani Sitake keeps it real about WR room red flag

If the quarterback room is a question mark, the wide receiver group might be the exclamation point—and not in a good way. Let’s rewind. In 2024, BYU’s WR corps was deep. Veteran-led. You had Chase Roberts putting up 850+ yards and 4 scores, flanked by dawgs like Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion who brought grown-man experience. Even the young guns—Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips—got to soak it all in behind pros.

Now? It’s a whole different scenerio. Lassiter and Marion are gone. Roberts is back, but outside of him, it’s like a fresh group chat with no real alpha texter. Kalani kept it 100 in camp. “Parker’s got a lot of experience. Jojo’s getting more. Reggie and Cody, they’re learning our system… Cody looks like the kid that ran routes at Corner Canyon.”

And that’s the story. Cody Hagen’s finally shaking off those mission legs. Kingston’s flashed in spurts. Jojo’s getting more burn. But these aren’t household names—yet. And in the Big 12, you need receivers that make corners second-guess everything. Right now? BYU’s got a whole lot of potential and not a lot of proof.

Enter Tiger Bachmeier, a Stanford transfer, bringing some needed seasoning. And then there’s incoming freshman LaMason Waller III, who might just be the sneaky breakout if he figures out the playbook quick. But again, we’re talking if’s and maybes. But If one of these quarterbacks can build quick chemistry with Roberts and a No. 2 target emerges from the shadows—maybe Jojo, maybe Tiger—then yeah, this passing game could sneak up on people. Until till, Kalani Sitake’s got some work to do.