Kalani Sitake Clears Thoughts on Bear Bachmeier After BYU Legend’s Verdict on Jake Retzlaff

Earlier, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick made it sound “easy” to name Bear Bachmeier QB1. It’s time the HC Kalani Sitake opened up. Clearly, it wasn’t as easy as the OC said it was, anyone who followed fall camp knows. If it were, it wouldn’t have taken months to announce it. Now, after a long and deliberate process, BYU Cougars finally has its starter at quarterback. And in doing so, Bachmeier becomes the first in his class to earn the job.

Kalani Sitake has been impressed with how “effortlessly” QB Bear Bachmeier has been able to learn the playbook. “I just haven’t had a quarterback with this limited amount of time in prep actually grasp the playbook so effortlessly with what Bear’s done. So that’s a huge compliment to him and his studying and his football IQ. And then also to, you can’t do it alone. So being able to do it with the other guys in the room, I’ve been really impressed with the way McCae and Treyson have opened up just their knowledge and helping everyone learn it. So that’s a huge plus, especially nowadays you don’t see that very often.” It’s a reflection of how a true freshman separated himself against older, more seasoned competitors.

That separation will soon be tested under the lights. In just eight days, Bachmeier will make history for the program, becoming the first true freshman to start a season opener for BYU. The last time a freshman QB started for the Cougars was Zach Wilson in 2018. That’s the sort of company Bear now keeps, with the added twist that his Week 2 opponent will be Stanford. The very school he transferred from. If narratives fuel college football, this one practically writes itself.

The battle wasn’t just symbolic. Bachmeier had to beat out two quarterbacks with more college experience and more familiarity with BYU’s system. That alone makes his rise remarkable. From the outside, teams with postseason aspirations rarely gamble on true freshmen. They come with growing pains and the volatility of youth. But Bear checked the boxes: mentally, physically, and temperamentally. He studied, competed, and adapted like a veteran. And when BYU staff weighed the future against the present, they saw a quarterback who could deliver both.

What makes the story richer is the uniqueness of the Bachmeier family itself. Bear, who dons the unconventional No. 47 jersey and shares his name with a predator, will often be throwing to his brother Tiger, another wide receiver for the Cougars. Tiger’s profile is just as distinctive. He speaks Chinese and can fly an airplane, according to Roderick. The youngest brother? He goes by Cougar. Put it together, and the Bachmeiers bring a blend of quirk and competitiveness tailor-made for Provo. This fall, Bear will be writing the next chapter of the family book, armed with pedigree and pressure in equal measure.

Traditionally, rosters geared to win now don’t turn to true freshmen under center. But BYU isn’t playing this safe. Kalani Sitake and Roderick both emphasized that this wasn’t a concession to the future but a belief in what Bear already is. The freshman carries a football IQ well beyond his years and the poise to match.

Kalani Sitake and Retzlaff showed true character

Chad Lewis, one of BYU’s most respected voices and a program legend, didn’t hold back when asked about the way Jake Retzlaff handled a tough situation in Provo. For Lewis, this wasn’t just about football. It was about character, culture, and how a player carries himself when the spotlight burns hottest.

“It’s very difficult to build culture. Everyone’s trying to build culture. They write books on culture. I want to just recognize what Kalani and his staff have done and who they are,” Lewis said, turning the conversation toward the foundation Kalani Sitake has built in the program. But the moment quickly circled back to Retzlaff, who found himself caught between the realities of competition and a personal setback.

“Jake, that was a difficult situation. Went to Tulane. And by the way, how impressive was it when he started talking about Kalani and his teammates and the people here? It was great. Hats off to Jake cuz you got 32 NFL head coaches watching, 32 GMs, 32 NFL staffs. They know he’s in a difficult situation. And what did he do with it? I felt like he stood up like a man, took the high road, and the way he talked about it, I think every one of those people just went check. That’s a great guy right there. That’s cool. So Jake, great job.”

In truth, Retzlaff could have sat out seven games and stayed. Instead, he owned up to breaking the honor code and chose to move forward. Everyone stumbles, but not everyone accepts accountability.