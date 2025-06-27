Kalani Sitake Doubles Down on BYU’s Church Commitment as Ryder Lyons’ Mission Plan Clarified

This is the BYU Cougars program the Big 12 hoped would walk through its doors when the long-rumored move to a power conference finally became reality. Under Kalani Sitake, BYU shed its Mountain West roots and leaned into independence with swagger. But the invitation in 2023 to the Big 12 was more than symbolic. It was a promise that the Cougars would show up and compete at the highest level. And last season’s 11-2 finish was proof. Now, with a tricky 2025 slate ahead, Sitake’s team isn’t just trying to win games. It’s hoping to dominate the conference while staying true to its character.

When asked about the strength of the BYU program, the head coach couldn’t be clearer. “I think it’s the unity and the love that they have for each other,” Sitake said on BYUtv’s Sports Nation. “I think it’s the commitment to the mission of our program, which is an alignment with the mission of our university, which is an alignment of the mission of our church. And honestly, it’s just don’t think about yourself. Think of others, your relationship with God, and the loved ones that got you to where you’re at, so they can think outwardly and not about themselves. I think they’re going to find the true identity of our team, and it’ll be a lot of fun.” This isn’t lip service—it’s the spiritual DNA of how Kalani Sitake has run the Cougars. Faith first, football second.

But God only helps those who help themselves. That’s not to say there aren’t football concerns. BYU’s offense in 2024 was fine, not fun. The Cougars struggled to find rhythm in both the ground game and passing attack, finishing 11th in the Big 12 in total offense, averaging just 392 yards per game. Jake Retzlaff, who cleared the 3,000-yard mark last fall, would be the obvious leader of the 2025 unit (if he’s available because of his misconduct). The QB1 battle remains unresolved heading into fall camp.

The upside is obvious, though. BYU’s receiving corps will be one of the best in the league. Chase Roberts headlines the group as a proven target on the outside. TE transfer from Utah, Carsen Ryan, might just be the offense’s best weapon if used correctly. Ryan has All-Big 12 potential and could open up the middle of the field for whoever’s under center. If Kalani Sitake finds even a modest uptick in QB play, this passing game could climb into the top tier.

What separates this 2025 squad from past iterations isn’t just skill and talent, though. The defense is legit. Last year, the Cougars quietly boasted the best unit in the Big 12—fast, physical, and opportunistic. That same DNA returns, giving BYU a strong foundation to lean on during a difficult stretch of the season. And the kicking game? One of the best in the nation. BYU has the special teams edge in most matchups, which could be crucial considering the brutal midseason schedule.

Between September 6 and November 15, BYU only plays two home games. That’s the kind of stretch that can derail even experienced squads. It’ll be a character test—a gut check, both spiritually and schematically. Kalani Sitake’s team knows who it is, even if it hasn’t hit every stride yet. Somewhere between the 11-2 high of 2024 and the offensive woes lies a team capable of winning eight or nine games. It’s not perfect, but it’s sturdy and proud. College Football News pegged the win total at eight. Not overwhelming. Not disappointing. Don’t know about the present QB, but future QB1 is surely sorted for BYU, but with a delay in seeing him on the field.

Kalani Sitake’s 2026 5-star QB’s mission plan sparks talk, but it’s all above board

As if BYU’s Big 12 journey didn’t already have enough layers, throw in Ryder Lyons, the 5-star quarterback commitment, and the always-passionate discourse around Latter-day Saint missions. Lyons, the top-tier gunslinger set to headline the Cougars’ 2026 recruiting class, recently confirmed he’ll be taking a detour before ever putting on a BYU uniform: he plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. That means Lyons won’t step on campus until January 2027 and won’t take a snap until the 2027 season.

And yet, one post later, the internet lit up with debate. The buzz? That Lyons was only doing a “one-year mission” and that BYU was somehow gaming the system. But let’s pump the brakes. “Ryder Lyons is going to accept a two-year call. And that’s what it says in the call. It says you are anticipated to serve for two years if you’re a male,” clarified a well-connected voice with direct info from the missionary department, said Jake Hatch on Locked On Cougars. “Now, he can decide at any point… to leave their mission at any time they want. It is an at-will situation.”

“You can pass this along to any Utah, Utah State, or any other fan across college football who is bagging on the fact that BYU is getting a supposed advantage by allowing a guy like Ryder Lyons to go on just a one-year mission. It’s not a thing. It is a two-year call.” Bottom line? This isn’t some secret BYU loophole. It’s just life in Provo. The church calls for two years, but as always, life and choice intersect.