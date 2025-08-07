Kalani Sitake Drops New QB Camp Update as He Confirms Justin Kirkland Injury Struggles

When you talk about offseason drama, most folks look at Michigan’s scandal or the coaching poll’s ranking. But Provo? BYU straight-up dropped a plot twist. Their projected starting quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, the same QB who was supposed to finally get the reins in 2025, packed up, dipped out, and said peace out to Cougar Nation. Just like that, BYU went from top 3 odds to win a Big 12 title to a team with 3 quarterbacks and not a single start in Provo between them.

Let’s start with what head coach Kalani Sitake actually said. On picture day, Sitake didn’t even try to sugarcoat the chaos. “It was good. I mean, they’re live but they’re not, you know. The pass rush changes when everything goes live, and I think we were able to see a little bit of that yesterday. I just want to put some pressure on them and see how they respond to all that. So that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday.” Translation: These QBs haven’t faced real heat yet, but we’re about to turn up the pressure cooker.

Fall camp is where men are made or mailed out. Saturday’s scrimmage? That’s judgment day. The next two practices—Thursday and Friday—are just to gas them up for it. Kalani wants decision-making, not broken collarbones—so green jerseys stay on. But that pocket is going to collapse, and he’s watching who blinks first.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McCae Hillstead’s got the inside edge. The former Utah State QB dropped over 1,000 yards last season and got a taste of live fire. Coaches like his mobility. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s scheme is allergic to pocket statues—he wants dudes who can move and manipulate the defense. Hillstead checks those boxes and has shown the most consistent camp rhythm so far. He’s been hitting throws, moving the sticks, and, most importantly, not turning it over.

AD

Treyson Bourguet’s no slouch either. The Western Michigan transfer put up over 1,300 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons, plus a solid chunk of the ground game. On day three, he dropped a beauty to Chase Roberts for six. Then you got Bear Bachmeier. The freshman showed up Day 1 like he owned the place—laser throws, cool in chaos. His high school tape looked straight out of Madden: 92 touchdowns, 14 picks, offers from blue bloods like Georgia and Oregon. Provo might’ve found a star.

It’s a straight-up survival of the fittest now. Every snap matters. Every read, every rollout, every audible—they’re all currency in this three-man war. Coaches are watching for execution, decision-making, and clutch composure. As Kalani put it, “We’re going to go as physical as we can, but we have to keep the quarterbacks upright.”

While the quarterback war rages on, BYU’s defensive line is dealing with its shakeup. The Cougar defense finished 2024 ranked No. 2 in forced turnovers and No. 9 against the run—straight up dogs. But there was one glaring hole in the ship: interior pressure. The D-line was holding the trenches, but no one was consistently collapsing the pocket.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalani Sitake on Justin Kirkland’s injury

So Sitake went shopping this offseason and pulled two big names: Keanu Tanuvasa and Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland. Kirkland’s resume is tough—12 games, 18 tackles, 3.5 for loss, one sack, and a 70.8 PFF grade that ranked third on a very solid Cowboys front. Over his college career? 72 total tackles and 12.5 TFLs between Utah Tech and OK State. He was supposed to be the missing puzzle piece in BYU’s pass-rush game.

But now? Kirkland’s hit a bump. Early in fall camp, he picked up a knee injury that’s got him sidelined. No surgery talks yet, but DC Jay Hill called it a “dinged up” knee with no real timeline to return. Not ideal. Sitake addressed it with a dose of honesty: “With Justin Kirkland, we just have to work through some injuries and get him back as soon as possible.”

He didn’t sound panicked, though. In fact, he doubled down on the unit’s strength. “There are a lot of names people don’t know yet, but they’re very talented. I trust the coaches. I trust what Gary Andersen and Sione Po‘uha can do.” That’s high praise. It also means Kirkland might not have to be Superman from the jump. Still, he was supposed to be a game-changer alongside Tanuvasa.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And look—Sitake isn’t just blowing smoke. BYU’s interior front has been quietly cooking. During a recent live day in camp, Kalani noted, “I was really impressed with what they were able to do at the line of scrimmage against a quality O-line like we have.” That’s no small feat. BYU’s offensive line isn’t built from Legos—they’re legit. So if the interior D-line was holding its own, maybe this depth is better than we thought.

Still, Kirkland’s return matters. This is the Big 12. You don’t win without front-line dominance. A healthy Kirkland-Tanuvasa duo clogs the run lanes, eats double teams, and frees linebackers to fly. Without him? It’s patchwork. Solid, maybe—but the upside dips. For now, all Cougar Nation can do is hold their breath, trust the medical staff, and pray the big man’s knee calms down.