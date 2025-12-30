Kalani Sitake Faces Triple Threat After Chain Reaction Sparked by Kyle Whittingham’s Jay Hill Interest

Kalani Sitake’s coaching staff is facing a raid from a familiar foe, and the potential losses could dismantle the foundation of his BYU program. That’s what is making the BYU Cougars’ head coach, Kalani Sitake, sweat. Whittingham sets his sights on Jay Hill. He is the driving force who could help reel in two more of Sitake’s coaches straight into the Michigan fold: Gary Andersen and Jernaro Gilford.

“Latest reports coming from Michigan insiders regarding their future staff,” reported BYU Sports analyst Ben Criddle on December 29. “Defensive coordinator: Reports indicate Whittingham is targeting BYU DC Jay Hill for the same role at Michigan. Hill had interest in bringing Gary Andersen, though BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is actively trying to retain Hill.”

Trouble may be brewing for Sitake and BYU. When Whittingham stepped into the head coach’s chair, Hill immediately landed on his radar. He is a familiar face who once coached under him at Utah Utes and has been BYU’s defensive coordinator since 2023.

Hill wore many hats at Utah from 2001 to 2013, crossing paths with Whittingham, who took over as head coach in 2005. Over the years, Sitake’s defensive coordinator ran the show with running backs, cornerbacks, and tight ends back in Utah.

Cut to his BYU stint in 2024, Hill’s defense was a wall, giving up just 308.8 yards per game and ranking 13th nationally. This season, the Cougars’ defense slipped a bit, landing 35th in total yards allowed.

Sitake could be staring down another staff loss, courtesy of Hill. Gary Andersen, BYU’s current analyst, spent years at Utah in multiple roles, rubbing shoulders closely with Whittingham.

From 2005 to 2008, Andersen ran Utah’s defense, boosting the unit from a No. 50 ranking to No. 5 nationally. He made a comeback to Salt Lake City in 2018 as defensive line coach and assistant head coach, helping the Utes rank 17th in the nation in yards allowed per game.

Hill won’t have to work too hard selling Michigan to Andersen. After all, Sitake’s grad assistant and Whittingham go way back, over 20 years, to their days as young assistants at Idaho State. Andersen isn’t the only other coach on Hill’s radar.

“Hill is also said to be interested in Jernaro Gilford, but BYU expects Sitake to fight hard to keep him,” reported Criddle. “There’s belief Gilford may pursue the BYU DC job if Hill departs.”

Losing Jernaro Gilford is already giving Sitake sleepless nights. In 2024, Gilford’s defense had 12 different players snag interceptions. It was the most in the FBS and created 29 turnovers, tying for third nationally.

BYU’s pass defense was rock-solid, too. They allowed just 182.5 yards per game through the air. With this, they secured the 20th rank in the country and the top spot in the Big 12. The coach’s contribution already pleased Sitake. So, last February, he was promoted to the role of defensive passing game coordinator.

While Hill’s exit might trigger a chain of exits, how is Sitake dealing with the threat?

Kalani Sitake speaks out on coaching departure rumors

BYU dropped a spot after a 34-7 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, letting idle Miami Hurricanes sneak past them in the CFP. Still, Sitake refused to let the setback dampen the mood. The Cougars were headed to their sixth bowl of the season.

At the Pop-Tarts Bowl press conference, he finally addressed the swirling rumors about potential coaching departures.

“You’re doing things the right way,” said Sitake. People are going to want your guys, especially your coaching staff. So we’ve had a lot of people that are interested in our coaches and myself, and that’s a good sign.”

Looks like Sitake was already prepared for this.

BYU Insider Travis Garlick reported on X that Hill has reportedly told his inner circle about his intentions to jump out of the Cougars’ staff. Sources say Hill was frustrated that Sitake missed most of the week’s practices as the team geared up for the Big 12 Championship.

This leads to a discussion about who will replace Hill. While Gilford’s name is floating, he can’t be trusted if Hill bolts. In that case, FOX Sports’ analyst Bruce Feldman dropped USC defensive line coach and BYU alum Shaun Nua on his “name to watch” list.

Kalani Sitake faces a test to prevent Jay Hill from leaving, while the rest of the staff remains in place. Will he succeed?