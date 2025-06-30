Kalani Sitake Faces Urgent QB Room Shake-Up as Jake Retzlaff to Exit BYU Amid Ban Reports

Just weeks out from fall camp, the Cougars are looking less like a Big 12 juggernaut and more like a program scrambling for a QB1. Jake Retzlaff, last year’s breakout starter, is now expected to bolt from Provo, caught in the eye of a civil lawsuit and an Honor Code suspension. The 11-2 fairy tale from 2024 just got flipped into a legal drama, and Kalani Sitake’s QB room is now on red alert.

Jake Retzlaff, who carved up defenses in 2024 for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns, is reportedly anticipating a seven-game suspension for violating BYU’s honor code. That report dropped via The Salt Lake Tribune, followed swiftly by ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirming the buzz: Retzlaff is planning to transfer, and he’s already informing coaches and teammates.

The suspension traces back to a civil lawsuit filed in May, where a woman—identified as Jane Doe A.G.—accused Retzlaff of a——her back in November 2023. In response, Retzlaff denied all allegations through his attorney, clarifying that their encounter was “consensual.” No criminal charges have been filed, but at BYU, the code of conduct hits different. Even consensual premarital s-x breaks the rules. And per his Friday legal filing, Retzlaff admitted to exactly that—meaning he knowingly triggered a potential suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The impact of this isn’t just about football—it goes straight to the heart of BYU’s identity. The school, operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, upholds an honor code that’s been a defining factor of its athletic culture. That code doesn’t just discipline students; it shapes recruiting, locker room dynamics, and even national perception. In Retzlaff’s case, his legal admission alone was enough to raise red flags within the institution, regardless of how the lawsuit plays out. That leaves Kalani Sitake in a brutally tough spot: stand firm in team culture or gamble on controversy.

AD

This isn’t a roster that’s been prepping for life after Retzlaff. Until a few weeks ago, he was taking all the first-team reps. Spring ball was literally structured around him. Backup competitions were just that—battles for the second string. Now, BYU might need to shift into full-on rebuild mode at the most important position on the field, all because their starter is caught between legal trouble and institutional discipline.

So far, neither BYU nor Retzlaff has made anything official. But multiple sources—including those close to the team—indicate he’s out. Sitake hasn’t commented publicly, but behind the scenes, it’s clear there’s urgency. What began as a promising offseason is now veering into full-on survival mode. And for Sitake, the job just got harder. One of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 might be gone, not because of talent, not because of injury, but because of the fallout from a deeply personal, highly public mess.

QB1 battle in Provo begins?

If Retzlaff officially exits, BYU’s quarterback room becomes the college football version of musical chairs. Only this time, nobody knows if the music’s about to stop—or if any chair is sturdy enough. Fall camp is about to be the Wild West. The contenders? The Cougars now face a three-man standoff between McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and the wildcard freshman, Bear Bachmeier.

Let’s start with the guy who probably has the inside track: McCae Hillstead. He transferred from Utah State and brings real-time experience to the table. In 2023, he threw for over 1,000 yards as a true freshman, even though his team was a mess. He’s mobile, he’s got a quick release, and according to folks around the program, he fits Aaron Roderick’s system like a tailored suit. In spring ball, Hillstead was running circles around the pocket. His mobility alone makes him the early favorite, especially if Sitake wants to avoid a drop-off in tempo or explosiveness.

Then there’s Treyson Bourguet—the guy who’s basically Rocky Balboa in cleats. The former Western Michigan transfer has floated around quietly, but players say he throws the softest, most catchable ball in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if chaos is what we’re in for, then why not throw gasoline on it? Enter Bear Bachmeier—the former four-star. He barely unpacked at Stanford before bouncing into the portal, and BYU scooped him up like a lottery ticket. Bachmeier was splitting first-team reps at Stanford this spring, and while he’s raw, the talent’s real. He’s arguably the most gifted passer in Provo right now. What he lacks in reps, he makes up for in ceiling. That being said, he’s still a freshman walking into a system that’s already in motion. If the Cougars roll with Bear, they’re betting on boom or bust.

Here’s where it gets tricky. Bachmeier hasn’t been in the BYU playbook long enough to lead day one without hiccups. And with Hillstead and Bourguet already neck-deep in the system—and both having started at the FBS level—it’s going to take a hell of a camp from Bear to take that crown. The upside? If he balls out in fall practice, Sitake might have no choice but to go all-in on the rookie.

BYU’s offensive play-caller, Aaron Roderick, now has a decision that could shape the entire 2025 campaign. If he plays it safe, Hillstead feels like the bridge. But if BYU wants to maintain the fireworks Retzlaff brought last year, it may need a gunslinger—not a game manager. And for a fan base that just watched their QB1 walk away after a controversy, safe might feel more like settling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We’re a month out from camp. The headlines are writing themselves. Sitake’s got options—but none come without risk. Will it be the veteran Hillstead? The underdog Bourguet? Or the phenom with everything to prove? Either way, it’s open season in Provo. And maybe this time, there’s no Jake Retzlaff to save the day.