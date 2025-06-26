Kalani Sitake Gets Honest on Jake Retzlaff Uncertainty as BYU QB Room Stance Cleared

Things were looking squeaky clean in Provo after BYU steamrolled their way to an 11–2 finish last season. Kalani Sitake was riding high, Jake Retzlaff looked like the guy, and that Alamo Bowl beatdown of Colorado? Pure poetry. But as college football often reminds us, no fairy tale goes unchallenged. Now, with just weeks until fall camp, the QB1 from last year’s high-flying offense is at the center of a serious civil lawsuit, and while no criminal charges have been filed, the uncertainty is real. So what’s the plan if Retzlaff can’t suit up in 2025? Kalani Sitake finally answered that.

Jake ‘BYJEW’ Retzlaff was cooking last year. Nearly 3,000 yards through the air, 20 TDs, and the kind of legs that had defenses guessing every snap. Retzlaff wasn’t just BYU’s quarterback—he was their heart of their squad. He’d scramble out of pressure, throw darts on the run, and keep drives alive when hope seemed lost. Despite some mid-season struggles, including a 3-interception performance against SMU, Retzlaff literally bounced back with strong aura late in the season—torching by a 348-yard, 3-touchdown outing against Southern Illinois defense and another 291-yard, 3-touchdown game versus Wyoming. But all that momentum took a massive hit in May 2025, when a civil lawsuit landed squarely on Retzlaff’s lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Retzlaff (@jretz11) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The lawsuit that filed against Retzlaff includes damning allegations. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Retzlaff assaulted her in November 2023. According to the civil filing, she suffered physical trauma including bruises, a cut lip, and even passed out during the incident. Retzlaff has denied all allegations, with his legal team asserting he’s “factually innocent” and ready to fight the case. But BYU’s Title IX process is already underway, and a decision on his playing status might come well before any courtroom gavel bangs.

With that weight looming, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake took to BYUtv on June 24 to clear the air about the Cougars’ quarterback situation. When asked point-blank how confident he felt in his QB depth if Retzlaff was sidelined, Sitake didn’t sugarcoat it. “Well, I feel good about the entire team and our depth,” he said. “We have guys that have started games and guys that have played significant—significant reps. It’s why in the bowl game we put guys in there to get that experience.” The message was clear: If Retzlaff can’t go, they’ve been building for that contingency.

Sitake low-key emphasized the reps given to backups during the bowl game and beyond, saying, “We sacrificed some points, some stats, and I think it’ll give us the best chance for the right stat this year.” Translation? They’ve been prepping like anything could happen.

Retzlaff’s situation is the elephant in every meeting room. And it’s not just about stats and arm strength—it’s about optics, ethics, and the weight of Title IX. Whether it’s fair or not, BYU is under a microscope. They’ve got a faith-based code of conduct and a reputation that doesn’t let stuff like this slide without scrutiny. Even though the case hasn’t gone to trial, the noise around it is loud. And in this era of NIL, social media, and heightened accountability, BYU can’t afford to pretend it doesn’t exist.

Who would replace Jake Retzlaff if things go south with his lawsuit?

First up: McCae Hillstead. The Utah State transfer feels like the clubhouse leader if BYU needs a new starter. He’s no stranger to the field—he played in eight games as a freshman at USU and threw for over 1,000 yards. He wasn’t putting up video-game numbers, but the reps were real, and that matters. Hillstead fits Aaron Roderick’s playbook like a glove. He’s mobile, composed, and knows how to make plays when the pocket collapses. That’s exactly the profile Roderick has leaned on with past QBs like Jaren Hall and Zach Wilson.

In spring ball, Hillstead showed he can run when needed—breaking off multiple long scampers that turned heads. He might not run like Lamar Jackson, but he’s got enough juice to keep defenses honest. And if Retzlaff can’t go, BYU won’t be able to afford a statue back there. If there’s a guy who checks the “ready-now” box, it’s Hillstead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Next up: Treyson Bourguet. This QB’s journey is like something out of a sports flick. Walked on to BYU without a scholarship, stayed through quarterback room purges, and earned a spot through sheer will. He transferred in from Western Michigan and tossed over 1,300 passing yards across his college stops. Not a burner, but according to teammates, Bourguet might throw the most catchable ball in the entire room—including Retzlaff. That’s saying something.

Bourguet isn’t rocket arm. He doesn’t wow with deep bombs or crazy escapes. But he’s durable, smart, and coaches say he’s a grinder. His ceiling may not be sky-high, but if Hillstead stumbles or gets hurt, don’t be shocked if Bourguet sneaks in and takes over. In the QB battle marathon, he’s a dark horse with endurance.

Then there’s Bear Bachmeier—the wild card. The true freshman rolled in from Stanford after spring and is still learning the ropes in Provo. But man, the raw talent is there. Offers from Oregon, Miami, Georgia, and now BYU’s got him on deck. At 6’2″ with a cannon arm and solid mobility, he fits the Roderick system on paper. The downside? He hasn’t played a down yet. No live reps. No spring ball. Fall camp will be his first real chance to impress. It’s risky, but BYU might decide that rolling the dice is better than playing it too safe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bottom line: BYU’s quarterback situation is walking a tightrope right now. Retzlaff is technically still the guy, but that leash is thin and fraying. Hillstead is the next man up. Bourguet is the emergency plug-in. Bachmeier is the project with star potential. The Cougars are hoping they never have to go to Plan B. But if they do? It’s going to be one heck of a ride figuring out who gets the keys to the offense next.