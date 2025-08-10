Kalani Sitake Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Cut QB Battle After Clearing Position on WR2

Let’s just say Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium wasn’t your typical run-through. Just pads popping, coaches pacing, and three quarterbacks playing like their scholarship checks were on the line. And here’s the kicker: Kalani Sitake, the usually patient man with the big smile, stepped up to the mic afterward and basically told his staff, ‘We’re cutting this thing down in 48 hours.’ Yeah, you read that right.

The QB race is down to three: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and freshman phenom Bear Bachmeier. Hillstead’s got the wheels and the moxie, tossing for over 1,000 yards last year at Utah State. Bourguet? A Western Michigan transfer with 1,300 yards and enough dual-threat chops to keep defenses guessing. And then there’s Bachmeier—the Stanford transfer everyone’s drooling about—big arm, cool demeanor, but missed the whole spring football practice. All three balled out, but there’s no clear alpha, and that’s exactly why Sitake’s lighting a fire.

On August 9, Kalani Sitake spilled the tea when asked about trimming down the 3-man QB battle: “I talk to A-Rod and the offensive staff, and we’ll see what we decide after today. It’s hard to make that decision now. I want to look at the film and see certain reads, and if they made the right decisions. I think you guys have heard me talk about that before — decision-making is what we want to see. We were able to get a lot of really cool moments where it’s hard on the quarterback to make the decision, see if they made the right one. Sometimes the defense just makes the plays, and I have a feeling the defense just… I mean, a lot of the guys were leading.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Translation: if you’re still locking onto your first read or holding the ball too long, you might want to call your parents. Decision-making was the theme of the day, with the defense balling out. And credit where it’s due—the defense won the day. Sitake even admitted the leadership on that side of the ball was shining like a Vegas marquee.

AD

Here’s where it gets spicy—Sitake knows offense is a fragile machine and finally revealed QB judgement day: “Offensive side, everything’s got to click. If one guy makes a mistake, it could ruin the play. Defensively, one guy can make a mistake, and sometimes people don’t know about it. That’s how it works. But it was just a really good day one. Quarterback-wise, we’ll see how it goes. On Monday, we’ll let you guys know.” No kidding. Defense? You can hide a busted assignment. Offense? Not much hiding can be done.

That’s why Monday’s announcement is huge. Word on the street? Hillstead might be the safe bet. But some insiders swear Bachmeier’s the future and should start now, rookie mistakes be damned.

Bourguet? He’s the wildcard. If Sitake and OC Aaron Roderick want steady hands, he’s your guy. But if they’re rolling dice on upside, this thing could come down to Bachmeier’s arm or Hillstead’s legs. And 48 hours isn’t just a deadline—it’s a pressure cooker. Someone’s about to get cut from the headline race. So, yeah, Monday morning is going to feel like Judgment Day in Provo. The only thing more uncertain than who gets QB1 is who steps up as WR2, which, conveniently, is where this story’s headed next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalani Sitake on WR2 criteria and eligibility

If the QB battle’s the sizzle, the WR2 hunt is the steak. BYU’s got Chase Roberts locked in as WR1 after torching Big 12 defenses last season—52 grabs, 854 yards, and a knack for making corners look like they need Google Maps to find him. But behind Roberts? It’s the Wild West.

Sitake’s philosophy here is classic BYU grit: “Well, I think the hard thing is to name them one through ten because the goal is to actually get the gap between one and ten to narrow, and to have that gap between one and two narrow. And I think the gap is actually closing in. Not because number one’s not better, it’s because two through ten are getting better.” Translation? Don’t just crown a WR2—make everyone dangerous. And he’s not wrong. Defenses already know Roberts is the main dish. Without a legit second threat, he’s going to get double-covered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jojo Phillips is the flashy option—211 yards and two TDs last year, averaging over 21 yards a catch. He’s got that ‘blink and he’s gone’ speed. Parker Kingston? The gadget guy. 196 yards, a touchdown, and enough wiggle to make linebackers question their career choices. Throw in vets like Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion, plus Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier (yep, Bear’s brother), and you’ve got a crowded but talented room.

The sleeper? Freshman LaMason Waller III. He’s raw, sure, but if he picks up the playbook, he could be that surprise breakout who has fans scrambling to learn his jersey number by Week 3. Sitake’s just waiting for someone—anyone—to click with the soon-to-be QB1 and keep defenses honest.