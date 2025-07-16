Kalani Sitake Won’t Miss Jake Retzlaff as BYU QB1 Battle Narrows to 2, Per Insider

If you think BYU’s 2025 season is doomed without Jake Retzlaff, maybe grab a stat sheet and take another look. Sure, the senior QB had folks in Provo dreaming big last year—but a closer peek shows he wasn’t exactly Johnny Football out there in their 11-win season. Now? He’s out. Honor Code violation. Gone. And Kalani Sitake might just be smirking behind the scenes because this could be a blessing in disguise.

Matt Baiamonte hopped on the KSL Sports podcast on July 15 and kept it one hundred. “I don’t think the gap is all that big,” low-key referencing Retzlaff’s departure. “When you look at the production from last year—it’s sub-3,000 yards. It was only 20 TDs. There were 12 interceptions. The completion percentage was below 60%. That’s something that can be replicated by any of the three remaining quarterbacks on the roster.” He’s got a point.

For all the love Retzlaff got, the numbers weren’t exactly Heisman-esque. 20 tuddies and 12 picks isn’t cutting it for an elite QB badge anywhere. What did get BYU to 11 wins wasn’t air raid magic—it was their defense. In 2024, the Cougars were downright nasty on that side of the ball: No. 1 in points allowed (19.3), No. 1 in total defense (309 YPG), and No. 1 in turnovers forced (29). If anything, that defense was the playoff dream.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) Expand Post

AD

Matt didn’t sugarcoat the whole truth. “It’s a loss—I’m not trying to say it’s not—but I also don’t feel like you’re… you know, it’s not like you lost Arch Manning or, you know, one of the Heisman hopefuls,” he said, adding that any of the three remaining QBs can match Retzlaff’s 2024 production. And he might be right. This isn’t a panic situation for Kalani Sitake—it’s a reshuffle.

That reshuffle includes a three-headed QB race that’s got Cougar fans on edge: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier. All three are in the lab this summer, gearing up for fall camp, but insiders are already whispering that it might not be a three-man race for long. One name might already be slipping out of the front-runner convo.

First, the vet: Hillstead. The Utah State transfer isn’t a diabolical thrower, but he’s clean steady. 8 games under his belt as a freshman, over 1,000 passing yards, and a clean understanding of how to keep a play alive without doing too much. He may not have BYU fans rushing the field, but he fits the Roderick offense snugly. Then there’s Bourguet—the walk-on warrior. Transferred in from Western Michigan, paid his dues, grinded in silence, and now? He’s right in the thick of it with 1,300 career passing yards in his back pocket. Then there’s 4-star freshman QB Bear Bachmeier.

JJ brought up an interesting comparison during the podcast: Utah’s Isaac Wilson. “Utah had a four-star true freshman quarterback who they threw into the mix immediately last year… and I think a lot of people looked at what Isaac Wilson had to go through and they went, ‘Oh, he was thrown in there when he shouldn’t have been.’” Interesting case. Isaac Wilson got tossed into the fire last fall when Cam Rising went down. The result? 9 games, 7 starts, 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 picks. Solid experience, sure. But Utah fans weren’t exactly blown away. That’s what JJ was getting at: is BYU about to make the same mistake with Bear?

Is Bear Bachmeier QB1 ready? Or is he the odd one out?

Matt Baiamonte thinks Sitake’s smarter than that. “It’s definitely going to be a three-way quarterback battle. I think Bear is squarely in the mix,” he admitted, but immediately added the red flags: “Unlike other freshmen… Bear didn’t do any of that [spring ball, workouts] at BYU. He did that at Stanford. So he’s learning a new playbook. He’s learning an entirely new system.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Translation? He’s behind. Way behind. While Hillstead and Bourguet have been marinating in the Roderick system all offseason, Bear is still flipping through the playbook like it’s the morning after syllabus day. And let’s not forget, he’s splitting reps three ways. That’s not the recipe for a breakout camp. That’s how you end up QB3 with a headset.

Matt kept going: “A-Rod has always valued taking care of the football and being a playbook master to play quarterback at BYU. And I just don’t know how you do that in a summer and fall camp where you’re splitting reps with two other people.” Roderick’s offense isn’t something you freestyle your way through. It’s chess, not checkers.

So where does that leave Bear? If he stuns in fall camp—if he really looks like the next Jim McMahon as Matt joked—then yeah, maybe he forces Kalani’s hand. But short of that, expect this to come down to Hillstead vs. Bourguet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s not a knock on Bear. The guy’s future is still bright even with 5-star Ryder Lyons coming in next year. But Kalani Sitake isn’t in a position to roll the dice just to make a splash. Not when you’ve got 2 capable QBs and a playoff-caliber defense. So, yeah—BYU lost Jake Retzlaff. But based on the chatter, Kalani Sitake isn’t shedding any tears. And who knows, maybe the Cougar offense is about to get even better because of it.