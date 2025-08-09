Kalani Sitake’s Camp Call Could Cut 2 QBs After Drastic Move for Portland Game

It’s the type of week where BYU’s quarterback room could either lock in their guy or start boxing up lockers. The whispers out of Provo? Saturday’s scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium isn’t just another camp day. It’s the make-or-break moment that could drop the QB derby from three to one. Word is, Kalani Sitake’s ready to pull the trigger on a big cut before Portland State comes to town.

The Jake Retzlaff era already ended last month, which means the QB1 hunt is wide open. Three names have been getting the lion’s share of snaps. 18-year-old true freshman Bear Bachmeier, Stanford transfer Treyson Bourguet, and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead. What’s wild is, despite the experience gap, this race is dead even. That’s great for Bachmeier, but maybe a red flag for the vets.

On August 8th, BYU insider Jarom Jordan hopped onto BYUTV and said it plain: “If it’s close among the three, go with Bear Bachmeier, because he’s a freshman, and you could ride him for a couple of years. It increasingly, to me, becomes Bachmeier’s job to lose. It sounds like all three are making plays, and frankly, that’s not good for Hillstead and Borguet. Those guys need to use their experience of having played college football.” That’s not just a hot take. If a true freshman is already hanging with two guys who’ve started college games, that’s saying something.

Let’s break it down. Hillstead’s a mobile dude. Slippery in the pocket. But at 5’10” he’s gonna need some rollout love to make it work. Bourguet? Knows the system, makes safe reads, but he’s more steady than electric. Bachmeier is 6’2”, 225, and armed with a cannon. His high school numbers looked like someone was playing on Rookie Mode in Madden: 92 touchdowns, 14 turnovers. And he’s already winning over Cougar Nation without taking a live college snap.

The problem for Hillstead and Bourguet is simple. Experience only matters if it shows up on the field. In theory, those guys should be carving up camp. But reports say they’re all making about the same number of plays. When that’s the case, you go for the long-term upside. Bachmeier’s ceiling could stretch clear over the Wasatch Mountains.

Jarom went harsh on Hillstead and Treyson: “Hillstead has got the nod right now because experience XYZ play with legs. Bourguet’s game fits the mole plug and play, like we’re not hearing that either on those two guys are making more plays than Bear. If they do not I will not be shocked if Bear Bachmeier is the first true freshman starting quarterback in BYU history come August 30th.” History or not. Saturday’s scrimmage is where the scoreboard really starts counting.

The coaches want to see who can handle third-down heat, game tempo, and situational calls when the bullets are live. Sitake’s hinted that they’ll cut the field from three to two after the weekend. If Bear’s still hanging tight with the vets, he could make history as BYU’s first true freshman QB1 in the modern era.

Scrimmage days will be the judgment day for BYU QBs

BYU’s wrapping up week two of fall camp, and Saturday’s scrimmage? It’s gonna be the most physical one yet. Sitake says the ones, twos, and threes are all going live. Except the QBs, who’ll still have to deal with a legit pass rush. “I want to put some pressure on them and see how they respond,” he said. “So that’s that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday. I think getting ready and prepping the next two days with today and the next practice.” That’s as close as you’ll get to a coach throwing shade with a smile.

Sitake doubled down on what he expects from his QB: “The one that I care about the most is if they can throw the ball. BYU quarterbacks have to be able to throw. Now A-Rod wants quarterbacks that are athletic too, and they all have that, but throwing the ball is key. If you’re not good at throwing the ball, you’re just gonna hand it off.” So it’s come to good old gunslinging. Based on stats, Hillstead might have already lost his edge. Running circles ain’t going to cut it on Saturday’s scrimmage.

Here’s the twist: Portland State is the season opener, which means Sitake’s got room to experiment. That’s a blessing for Bachmeier, but also the last lifeline for Hillstead and Bourguet. BYU insider Jarom Jordan says if neither vet separates in the scrimmage, Sitake’s going young. And honestly? That’s exactly how this thing feels like it’s trending.

The scrimmage format is designed to mimic game day. Coaches in the booth, clock running, live reps across the board. Special teams will get their work, but the spotlight is on the quarterback trio. This is where “practice speed” stops being an excuse. Kalani’s already called it: Saturday will decide who’s on the hot seat and who’s in the driver’s seat. And if that means rolling the dice on a freshman with a rocket arm and a four-year runway, so be it. Cougar fans might just be watching the start of a new era.