Kalani Sitake’s New 345lb Beast Sends Candid BYU Culture Message After Ditching Mike Gundy

After two years learning the art of trench warfare under Mike Gundy in Stillwater, Kalani Sitake finally got his hands on the 345-pound mauler from West Haven, Utah. He’s built like a refrigerator with feet and was even projected to start on the interior for Oklahoma State this season. But instead of helping anchor the Cowboys’ front, he’s now wearing Cougar blue. BYU Cougars didn’t just pick up a plug in the middle, they landed a cultural barometer. A 23-year-old defensive tackle and he surely had his reasons.

That’s because when Justin Kirkland sat down for a podcast appearance with Coug Connect, he pulled no punches. Asked about the contrast between BYU and OK State, Kirkland kept it honest: “I would say the biggest difference off the top of my head is just the culture at BYU. And everybody is so much older. I would say a little bit more mature because average age here is like 20, 21, you know. I’m used to 17-year-old guys coming in and being hot, ready to go and all that. And I’m like, ‘Dude, I mean, you haven’t really experienced life.’”

Justin Kirkland wasn’t throwing shade at Mike Gundy or his old teammates. In fact, he made that clear: “Not hating on any Oklahoma State stuff like that. It’s just a different culture. Yeah. You know what I’m saying? And so, yeah, I had a lot of fun out there. A lot of good guys out there. And you can just find football. It’s just that day and age, like the day and age we’re in, there’s good guys everywhere.” But for Kirkland, the added layer of life experience and yes, faith gave BYU the edge.

“I’m still 23, you know. I don’t know anything either. But yeah, having guys here, I’m like talking to them. I’m like, ‘So, how long you been at BYU?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, four years. I got two kids.’ I’m like, ‘What?’” The same age group talks are always more relatable. “Just having older guys in the room. Really knowing like how to be more mature with different situations and patience, kind of letting the game come to you… And obviously, you know, the spiritual aspect of BYU, that is big. And you can, I mean, you can feel it walking around. It’s just a little bit of a higher standard.”

That spiritual core is what Kalani Sitake has loudly built the program around. But culture alone doesn’t win football games. It helps when your new culture-carrier is also a top-tier run stuffer. In 2024, Kirkland played 368 snaps for the Cowboys, logging six QB pressures, one sack, and a whopping 13 run stops. Per PFF, he posted the best run defense grade on the roster and it wasn’t particularly close. Even though he started just one game, he was the fourth-highest-graded defender for Oklahoma State and played in all 26 games during his stint there. He was built for the grind.

Now he’s expected to start alongside veteran Keanu Tanuvasa in the Cougars’ 3-4 front, giving BYU a pair of grown men to anchor the interior. The edge spots remain up for grabs heading into Fall Camp, but BYU’s spine just got significantly stronger and heavier.

Kalani Sitake couldn’t hide his excitement. “Justin Kirkland is a big, physical defensive tackle,” the head coach said. “He’s a big body, the best looking 350 I’ve seen. I’ve seen a lot of 350-pounders. His ability to play at the line of scrimmage, hold blocks, and hold your ground is something that a lot of people get paid in the NFL to do. We’re looking forward to him doing that for us. Obviously, he’s got to learn the new scheme and get used to the coaching. But we feel that he’s going to be a big-time guy for us. For a big guy, he can really move.” That last part may be what makes Kirkland so dangerous in Sitake’s front. He’s not just a block-eater.

So who does Kirk think is better, Gundy or Kalani Sitake?

If Justin Kirkland had to pick between ex-coach and present HC, Kalani Sitake, he wouldn’t give you a dramatic headline. He’s a grown man now, seasoned by life and locker rooms, and far more interested in nuance than clicks. Words speak volumes about the kind of leadership he respects and why BYU just might be the right final chapter for him.

“I see both Coach Sitake and Coach Gundy, they’re both very involved in everything, overall aspects of the game,” Kirkland said. “They don’t really get too caught up in one thing… To us, it’s always a steady pillar of strength and direction, like a rudder of a boat, you know what I’m saying? Captain, stuff like that.” That level-headed appreciation runs deep.

Kirkland lit up as he described the little things. The personal touches that matter most in a long, brutal season. “Every time you do see them, it’s like, ‘What up Kirk? How’s the family? How’s your wiener dog?’ So I’m like, right on, man.” In the end, that kind of care wins players over.