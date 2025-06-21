Kalen DeBoer and Dan Lanning Debate Settled in Major Alabama O-Line Update

Still arguing about Kalen DeBoer versus Dan Lanning? You’re not alone. In 2023, when Oregon and Washington, both top-ten teams, faced off, DeBoer’s Washington handed Lanning’s Oregon a disheartening 34-31 loss. When the discussion moved to 2024, analyst Josh Pate sarcastically recalled how he’d picked Lanning, only to be proven wrong. His stance clearly changed, and when asked who would win a national championship first, he even took a dig: “Lanning’s got Oregon rolling, but DeBoer doesn’t have to rebuild Alabama.” But we all know how last season turned out after that comment.

After taking over from GOAT Nick Saban, DeBoer steered the team to a 9-4 record in his first season. One of their lowest in over a decade. Still, ESPN’s FPI gives DeBoer a 10.4% chance of winning his first national championship in 2025, which is the fourth-highest percentage.

On the other side, Lanning is also hungry for a national title. The Oregon Ducks are arguably one of the best schools never to win one. After going 13-0 and winning the Big Ten, the Ducks surprisingly fell in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. Now Lanning’s chance of winning a national title stands at just 4.8%.

This ongoing debate was a hot topic on the June 20th episode of The Next Round podcast. Ryan Brown kicked off the conversation: “Who wins a national championship first, all right, you went, Kalen DeBoer?” Lance Taylor quickly counter-questioned: “Yeah, who would you go right there?”

Brown replied confidently: “Kalen DeBoer, I mean, there’s a reason Oregon’s never done it right?”

Taylor then doubled down: “First of all, I think DeBoer is a better coach, I really do.”

Brown agreed, emphasizing Alabama’s history: “I do too…Alabama has won national championships in almost every decade.” To further support the idea of DeBoer winning a national title, Taylor added: “Chip asked me yesterday how many and I was like, well, depending on the Alabama fan you talk to. I don’t know how many it is now? 19.” The question now is why DeBoer might be the one to bring home another championship.

Despite losing six commitments from the 2024 class after Saban’s announcement, Kalen DeBoer’s revamped coaching staff managed to pull together the No. 2-ranked class in the nation. Yes, the 2024 season has been mostly about uninspiring losses. Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Michigan, and missed out on a chance at the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. But so what? DeBoer has risen like a phoenix, securing one of the most impressive recruiting classes in the nation as the Tide heads into the fall.

Alabama holds the No.3 position in On3’s 2025 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings with three 5-stars and fourteen 4-stars. Alabama, per ESPN’s College Football Power Index, has a 66.2% chance to be one of the 12 teams in the 2025 CFP, sitting behind only Texas (83.9%), Georgia (78.6%), and Ohio State (70.6%).

On the other hand, it will be difficult for Lanning to emulate their 2024 season. The Oregon Ducks went undefeated in the regular season in 2024 and reached 13-0 for the first time in program history. The Ducks topped it off with a Big Ten championship in their first season as a member of the conference. But the 2025 season is not going to be their year. They are projected to lose the Big Ten race to Ohio State and Penn State, who are projected to run before them. The schedule is going to test their strength and patience. Last season, we saw how Oregon’s offense struggled to get going, and the Ducks only led 14-7 going into the fourth quarter during their home opener.

This time, they need to watch out for Montana State and then Northwestern in Week 3. If that’s not what pushes DeBoer far ahead, here comes another solid reason.

Kalen DeBoer is rolling with the best

The Alabama offensive line is already turning heads. Brown shared the good news. “PFF College ranks Alabama’s offensive line is the top offensive line in America, and the way they shake it out, the way they’ve got Alabama’s offensive line going, assuming this is the day one offensive line for the Crimson Tide. Kadyn Proctor, at left tackle, Kam Dewberry, the Texas A&M transfer at the left guard, replacing our guy Tyler Booker. Parker Brailsford at the center, Jaeden Roberts at right guard, and Wilkin Formby out at right tackle, they say that grouping right there, that five across the front is the best in college football.” It was the second consecutive year that PFF ranked DeBoer’s offensive line as the best in college football ahead of the season.

Kadyn Proctor was limited during spring football but will be back for his third season as a starter with the Tide. He will be assisted by Jaeden Roberts and Parker Brailsford, who are also veteran presences and are going to make up for the Tyler Booker loss. Wilkin Formby started Alabama’s first game of the 2024 season at right tackle. However, as time passed by, he was replaced by Elijah Pritchett, who transferred out after the season. Walking into the 2025 season, DeBoer said that Formby has shown major improvement this offseason.

Talking about experience, Kalen DeBoer is a PRO at it. When he led Washington to the 2024 National Championship Game, he did so behind the strength of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. So, it’s no surprise that DeBoer is building on a strength in his second offseason at Alabama. But before that, he needs to take care of the 2023 and 2024 offensive line blunders.

For all of Jalen Milroe’s physical talent, he tended to put his offensive line in difficult spots. But with Milroe gone, DeBoer has nothing to worry about. With Ty Simpson likely taking up the QB1 role, it’s Ryan Grubb’s task to maintain the sync.