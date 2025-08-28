Kalen DeBoer Confirms Last-Minute Change After Suffering Triple Blow Before FSU Test

Kalen DeBoer must be carrying the burden of six national championship trophies, 17 Bowl appearances. Yes, that’s the bar GOAT Nick Saban has left for his successor. But poor DeBoer! How could he focus on curating a winning blueprint when he is still busy saving the bridge from burning? DeBoer fell prey to bad timing again. Their season opener against Florida State is knocking at the door. Just then, Alabama co-captain and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III reportedly sustained an ankle injury. DeBoer has now gone into damage control mode. What’s the last-minute change he made?

On August 27, Mike Rodak shared DeBoer’s take on X, “Kalen DeBoer on DTs without Tim Keenan: ‘James Smith, Jeremiah Beaman — guys that have gotten a lot of reps. Edric Hill. There’s a lot of guys that will be asked to take more snaps, more reps. There’s some young guys that are gonna get thrown into the fire a little quicker than we originally thought.’”

Now, besides Keenan getting sidelined, there are more woes on DeBoer’s plate right now.

(This is a developing story…)

