brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Kalen DeBoer Confirms Last-Minute Change After Suffering Triple Blow Before FSU Test

BySoheli Tarafdar

Aug 27, 2025 | 8:56 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kalen DeBoer must be carrying the burden of six national championship trophies, 17 Bowl appearances. Yes, that’s the bar GOAT Nick Saban has left for his successor. But poor DeBoer! How could he focus on curating a winning blueprint when he is still busy saving the bridge from burning? DeBoer fell prey to bad timing again. Their season opener against Florida State is knocking at the door. Just then, Alabama co-captain and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III reportedly sustained an ankle injury. DeBoer has now gone into damage control mode. What’s the last-minute change he made?

On August 27, Mike Rodak shared DeBoer’s take on X, “Kalen DeBoer on DTs without Tim Keenan: ‘James Smith, Jeremiah Beaman — guys that have gotten a lot of reps. Edric Hill. There’s a lot of guys that will be asked to take more snaps, more reps. There’s some young guys that are gonna get thrown into the fire a little quicker than we originally thought.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Now, besides Keenan getting sidelined, there are more woes on DeBoer’s plate right now. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Is DeBoer doomed to fail under Saban's shadow, or can he carve his own path?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved