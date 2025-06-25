Kalen DeBoer Confirms QB1 for Alabama After Paul Finebaum’s Tough Ty Simpson Take

Kalen DeBoer just lit the fuse. After weeks of whispers, message board mayhem, and fans practically dissecting every Instagram post from Tuscaloosa, we finally have some clarity. Well, sort of. The quarterback battle that had Tide Nation on edge just took a sharp turn—and it might not be the name everyone wanted to hear. Ty Simpson has officially been tabbed as QB1 by Coach DeBoer. But not everybody’s popping champagne about it. Definitely not Paul Finebaum.

During a June 24 appearance on Alabama Crimson Tide on AL, DeBoer didn’t dance around the Big Al in the room. The host came out swinging: “We figured this was probably the best place for you to do this. Is there anything you want to tell us or announce about the starting quarterback situation at Alabama just right off the bat?” And DeBoer, to his credit, didn’t flinch.

“That’s the question everyone asks, and I understand it… I think nothing’s really changed since the spring, when we had Ty and Austin and Keelon, all do their thing. We did make the announcement that if we played at that time, Ty would be the starting quarterback. Nothing’s really going to change between now and when we get involved in fall camp in August,” DeBoer said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That seals it. Simpson, the former five-star QB from Martin, Tennessee, is heading into the 2025 season as Alabama’s top signal-caller. It’s been a long wait. After riding the bench behind Bryce Young and then Jalen Milroe, Simpson finally gets his shot. His reps were limited, sure—but fans still remember his 2023 South Florida appearance. He wasn’t Joe Burrow out there, but Simpson showed some moxie: 5-of-9 for 73 yards, 6 rushes for 29 yards, and a score. In a chaotic QB room, that counted as borderline stability.

AD

Kalen DeBoer doubled down on his guy, saying, “They all do a great job and they all continue to really grow in their leadership roles. I think they’ve done as good a job continue to grow as leaders, considering it’s little bit still kinda fluid with who is being named, even though Ty, as we’ve said, would be the front runner going in.” The message was clear: Simpson isn’t just a placeholder—he’s their guy until proven otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Simpson (@ty_simpson06) Expand Post

Alabama fans? A large chunk of the Tide faithful have been banging the table for Keelon Russell—the freshman phenom. Russell’s high school résumé reads like a cheat code: 3,652 passing yards, 52 touchdowns, 71.5% completion rate—and just two picks. Add in two state titles with Duncanville.

The buzz for Russell is real. The crowd sees him as Alabama’s next superstar, a shiny toy in a room that hasn’t had a true fan favorite since Bryce Young walked off the field. But there’s a reality check: Ty Simpson’s been in the building. He’s been learning the system for 3 years now. He’s earned his stripes.

The quarterback room in Tuscaloosa has been a pressure cooker since the day Nick Saban said goodbye. With Jalen Milroe gone and the OC duties now in Ryan Grubb’s hands, the offense is getting a facelift. Grubb made it clear this spring: “If the season started today, Ty would be our guy.”

Paul Finebaum is not riding with Ty Simpson as QB1

If you thought Paul Finebaum was sold on Bama’s QB1, think again. The ESPN college football analyst had some less-than-sunny thoughts on Simpson as QB1. On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the radio host didn’t mince words: “The question I have is, how effective is the offense? I think Ty Simpson is a quarterback who will not get you beat. But can he make dynamic plays?”

That’s a gut punch. Especially coming from Finebaum, who knows the SEC landscape like the back of his hand. He wasn’t exactly slamming Simpson, but let’s be real—“won’t get you beat” is about as lukewarm as it gets. It’s the QB equivalent of calling someone “nice.” Finebaum pointed to the biggest concern: experience. Simpson may be a former five-star, but 50 career passes for 381 yards aren’t exactly Heisman material. And the other guys? Not much better. Austin Mack has tossed just three passes. Russell’s never thrown one in a game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it didn’t help that Alabama skipped a traditional spring game scrimmage. Instead, they held a controlled practice, meaning fans didn’t get to see a live, game-like QB showdown. That lack of exposure is feeding the uncertainty. Finebaum didn’t hold back: “I think initially it will be Ty Simpson… Is he capable? Yes. I’ve seen a couple of quarterbacks, I can think of two or three, that probably were below him on the talent level who led Alabama to a national championship.”

That’s a backhanded compliment if there ever was one. Sure, Simpson might be a national championship-caliber QB—if the rest of the team is perfect. Finebaum basically said what a lot of Alabama fans are thinking: with the talent surrounding him, Ty just needs to steer the ship without capsizing it. No hero ball. No chaos.

With Keelon Russell breathing down his neck, every snap Simpson takes will be under the microscope. One bad series, and the whispers turn to roars. One bad game, and you’ll hear ‘Start Keelon!’ chants—just like those Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams days back in Norman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alabama opens its season on August 30 against Florida State—not exactly a soft launch. Whether Simpson holds that job into September will depend on whether he can silence the Finebaums of the world.