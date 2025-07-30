Kalen DeBoer Confirms Stance on Nick Saban Return as He Announces Major Alabama QB1 Update

It’s been barely 18 months since Nick Saban walked away from the Bama throne, but folks out here are already tripping like he never left. Last week, the internet went wild with rumors of Saban plotting a comeback. Was he bored with running the sweeper at home? Did the SEC chaos finally look fun again? The whole circus had people low-key thinking the GOAT might lace up the headset one more time. But just as quickly, his daughter Kristen Saban Setas shut that noise down like a corner blitz. Still, the whispers didn’t stop. So when Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer sat down on The Zach Gelb Show, everyone wanted to hear one thing: what’s the real tea on Nick Saban?

Let’s rewind for a second. The Goat coach walked away in January 2024 with seven national championships, 11 SEC titles, and a legacy that’s basically football royalty. He always said it wasn’t about NIL madness or losing his touch—just Father Time (probably Grandpa Time) creeping up. But that never really convinced the Bama Nation. Fast-forward to this offseason, and rumors flared up again, especially after Saban’s appearance on FOX News, where he joked about his new domestic gig with a vacuum. Cue the headlines. Cue the chaos. And cue Kalen DeBoer getting hit with the inevitable question.

On July 29, Zach Gelb didn’t mince words on his podcast/show: “Do you think he’ll ever return to coaching or do you think that’s it for the football coach?” And DeBoer? He kept it classy. “That’s not for me to decide,” he said. “But it’s nice having him around here in Tuscaloosa. From a community standpoint, he’s always going to be supportive of the program. He’s given so much to this place and wants to continue to see it be successful. He’s there helping in every way he can—for the game of football, but also for the university as a whole. We’re blessed and fortunate for everything he’s given to this program over all those years.”

Translation: No, Saban’s not coming back. But he isn’t exactly gone either.

Since retiring, the man hasn’t disappeared. In fact, Saban’s presence around Alabama football might be even stronger now that he’s not calling plays. He’s still showing up at key events, giving quiet mentorship, and even playing the role of stealth recruiter. Like, remember when Alabama pulled in a wave of five-stars this summer? Insiders say that it had Saban’s fingerprints all over it.

DeBoer’s smart—he knows having Nick Saban in your corner is like playing poker with four aces. He told reporters he has “100% access” to Saban’s wisdom, whether it’s about player evals or building that winning culture. And on big recruiting weekends? You better believe Saban’s on campus, making those in-state pitches hit different. Paul Finebaum even said, “It almost feels like Nick Saban is running the ship again.”

And if you’re thinking that’s just Nick Saban propaganda talk, look at the receipts. Alabama’s 2026 class is stacked with elite 5-star talent— Cederian Morgan, Ezavier Crowell—these recruits who could’ve gone anywhere from Tennessee to any of the Ivy League schools, but chose Tuscaloosa. That doesn’t happen unless something bigger’s cooking behind the scenes.

Of course, DeBoer’s walking a tightrope. He’s got to respect the legend, while also trying to make this program his own. His debut season went 9–4—not bad, but not Saban-level. Year two? It’s about proving that he can win big, his way. And to do that, he needs to find his guy under center. Because right now, Alabama still doesn’t have a named QB1. And the clock’s ticking.

Kalen DeBoer makes big QB1 update ahead of season opener against Florida State

We’re a month out from the 2025 season, and Alabama is still keeping its QB cards close to the vest. After Jalen Milroe hit the draft and Ty Simpson stepped up in the spring, everyone figured this was his job to lose. And maybe it still is—but don’t count out Austin Mack or freshman phenom Keelon Russell just yet.

DeBoer hopped back on The Zach Gelb Show, and when asked about the quarterback timeline, he didn’t hesitate: “I don’t think it’ll come down to the week of the game—hopefully we’re earlier than that. Just going off past experience, I’ve had a number of these [QB competitions] over the years. When you know, you know. You make the decision. But I do think having a couple weeks—maybe a week and a half—where the starter is getting full reps with the ones is critical. That builds rhythm for the offense, confidence for the QB, and lets him step into that leadership role fully.” He added that a week and a half of full reps with the starters is “critical” for rhythm, leadership, and confidence. Translation? Expect the decision to drop somewhere between August 16–21.

Right now, Ty Simpson’s still in pole position. He’s got experience, a decent grip on the new offense, and reportedly made major leadership strides this summer. Last week, Kalen DeBoer doubled down on veteran QB: “Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps to be our starter.” But that doesn’t mean the door’s closed. Fall camp is on, and both Mack and Russell are gunning for that throne.

Still, DeBoer knows the deal. With Florida State looming on August 30, he doesn’t have time for indecision. He needs a leader, someone who’s not just going to manage games, but go out and win them. And he’s made it clear that whoever gets the nod will have full command of the offense well before kickoff.