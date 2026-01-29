Kalen DeBoer Gets Blunt About Firing Alabama Coach After Confirming Urgency

Kalen DeBoer’s tenure at Alabama is already being defined by a new standard of accountability. The first casualty of this new regime is offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, and DeBoer didn’t mince words when explaining the ‘drastic decision’ to move on. No sugarcoating, the head coach clearly wasn’t satisfied with the unit’s on-field results.

“It was about production,” DeBoer said. “We know we gotta be better there. Mindset and just execution, the details and the fundamentals that the guys need. A lot of new faces that are gonna be in that room, so kind of a fresh start there.”

In the 2025 season, DeBoer’s offensive line had a hard time protecting quarterback Ty Simpson. As a result, he was sacked 28 times. Former Alabama offensive lineman Mike Johnson recently took aim at the Tide’s run-blocking woes, calling out the offensive line’s performance on Tide 100.9’s Miller’s Edge.

“One of the things that I hated about watching our offense try to run the ball was the timing,” Johnson said. “The timing has to be good on the offensive side of it. If you have a puller, you don’t want the running back eight yards behind the puller.”

DeBoer’s focus on production stems directly from the offensive line’s recent struggles, particularly during the 2025 season.

Kapilovic’s first year in DeBoer’s squad looked impressive. The sacks allowed shrunk significantly from 49 to 24, showing significant progress. The line’s regression in 2025 was stark; despite returning three starters, the unit’s inability to protect the quarterback led to 32 sacks, and a ground game that sputtered to a meager 104.13 yards per game, leaving them near the bottom of the SEC.

However, Kapilovic did assist DeBoer with his recruiting push, pulling in commitments from 11 new players to Alabama’s offensive line. But that itself was not enough to save his seat.

“That’s definitely gonna be a position group that’s gonna generate a lot of our attention, whether it’s mine, whether it’s Ryan Grubb’s, just the coaching staff in general that work with the offensive line,” DeBoer said in urgency. “We all gotta help our coaches learn the system quickly.”

There is already too much on DeBoer’s plate. Kapilovic is the third vacancy on the coaching staff. JaMarcus Shephard jumped to Oregon State as head coach, and Nick Sheridan took the offensive coordinator job at Michigan State.

If that’s not enough pressure for DeBoer, here comes some more. Alabama’s 2026 offensive line will look very different, as the Tide must replace both on-field production and locker-room leaders. Captain Parker Brailsford and All-American Kadyn Proctor have moved on to the NFL.

Regarding the coaching vacancy, two names are circulating as potential replacements for Kapilovic.

Kalen DeBoer eyes potential replacements for Chris Kapilovic

When it comes to DeBoer’s coaching staff in Alabama, he has counted on his old connections from Washington. For instance, Ryan Grubb and JaMarcus Shephard tagged along with him and landed in Tuscaloosa.

Scott Huff came along, too. However, he changed his plans in February 2024 after receiving an offer from the Seattle Seahawks. He then secured the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. So, DeBoer might consider bringing him in.

Another candidate gaining attention is Adrian Klemm, who has an impressive background. DeBoer could be counting on his impressive background to make an impact. After an exciting eight-year NFL journey, including three Super Bowls with Tom Brady, Klemm shifted into coaching. He has gained experience at SMU, UCLA, led the offensive line at Pittsburgh, spent a year in Eugene, and is now back in New England, bringing his knowledge and passion.

His latest stint has been as the offensive assistant at USC. Kalen DeBoer might be counting on family ties. Klemm’s eldest son, Jalen, now plays offensive line at Arizona State, but he first lined up under DeBoer at Washington.

With a depleted coaching staff and a rebuilt offensive line, DeBoer’s next hire won’t just be filling a vacancy; it will be a critical decision that could define the Tide’s ability to compete in the trenches and shape the trajectory of his tenure in Tuscaloosa.