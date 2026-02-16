Kalen DeBoer Gets Positive Update Amid Losing Key Recruiter From Nick Saban Era

Alabama is looking like a serious heavyweight in the race for Rashad Streets, the elite 2027 edge rusher who’s been terrorizing quarterbacks out in North Carolina. Standing 6’4″ and 230 pounds, Streets is an explosive athlete who Alabama wants leading their defense. Even better for Kalen DeBoer, the Top 100 prospect recently delivered some encouraging news, especially in the wake of the departure of one of Nick Saban’s remaining staff.

So, earlier this week, the No. 8 EDGE dropped his Top 6, and Bama is right there in the mix alongside the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, and Florida State. The Crimson Tide staff has been putting in overtime for this recruitment to make him feel like a priority. Defensive coach Christian Robinson and GM Courtney Morgan have been leading the charge. Safe to say, it’s working just perfectly.

“Just their consistent recruitment of me and how they treat me and my family as a priority. They have a certain standard at that program and have consistently developed great defensive ends. They are also aligned with their plan for me and my development,” said Rashad, sharing some positive updates for Kalen DeBoer.

Streets has already made a couple of trips to Tuscaloosa, including a big winter visit where he got to chop it up and spent significant time with Coach DeBoer. He’s already mentioned how much he likes the pro-style that Bama runs.

Bama’s obsession with this EDGE makes total sense when you go through his production. During his sophomore year, he racked up a mind-blowing 26.5 sacks. That’s basically two sacks a game. Judging by his physique and fluidity, he’s got that rare combination of a quick first step and a frame that can easily add another 20 pounds of muscle or so.

Of course, landing him won’t be a walk in the park because there’s a big hometown hero factor at play. His dad, Rashad Streets Sr., played defensive tackle for NC State. The hometown Wolfpack has been recruiting him for over a year now. Plus, Ohio State is trying to use a teammate connection to lure him to Columbus. Bama has to battle the legacy pull and the tempting NIL pitches from Oregon if they want to pull him out of his backyard.

According to reports, the next few months are going to be busy for Streets. The EDGE looks to wrap up his recruitment before his senior season kicks off. The word is he’s planning to head back to Tuscaloosa this spring. That should give the Tide a prime opportunity to shut the door on the competition once and for all.

If DeBoer and his staff can convince him that Bama is the best place to turn those high school sacks into first-round draft stock, they might just land one of the best pass rushers in the country. Not going to lie, his recruitment should compensate for Nick Saban’s staffer retirement after almost a decade in the program.

Nick Saban’s key recruiter called it a career in Tuscaloosa

When Nick Saban walked into the sunset forever on January 10, 2024, big changes happened. Many coaches and analysts left, players felt unsure, and recruiting new players got harder. Some staff members decided to stay to help the new coach, Kalen DeBoer, during his first year. One of those staff members was Carrigan Johnson.

Carrigan Johnson worked at Alabama for seven years and was the Director of Football Recruiting Operations. She helped behind the scenes to find and organize talented players for the team. On February 16, she announced that she was leaving Alabama. She shared a video of her walking through the stadium one last time, waving goodbye, and wrote that she was very grateful for her time there.

Carrigan started at Alabama in 2019 as a Recruiting Operations Coordinator. She was good at connecting with players and their families, which helped her get promoted to Associate Director in 2022. In 2023, she became the Director of Football Recruiting Operations. She helped make Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class one of the best in the country.

Even though she learned from Nick Saban, Carrigan also supported the new coach, Kalen DeBoer, and helped the team adjust to changes. She was recognized nationally in 247Sports’ 30Under30 list for her hard work and leadership. Carrigan said she was proud of the recognition and wanted to inspire other young women in football.