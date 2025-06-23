Kalen DeBoer Learns Big Commitment News From 285lb IOL as Nick Saban’s Recruitment Role Gets Confirmed

While Kalen DeBoer was out of town for a five-star family tragedy, Alabama locked down a monster in the trenches—and no, this wasn’t just another win. With Nick Saban sliding back into the shadows for the weekend, Bama pulled off a low-key recruiting flex that shut down a major SEC bidding war. A 285-pound IOL just told Georgia and Florida, “I’m good, Roll Tide.”

Alabama just slammed the door shut on one of the most-wanted big men in the country. Four-star interior offensive lineman Chris Booker, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound bulldozer out of Atlanta, made it official Sunday: he’s locked in with Bama and shutting it all down. No more visits. No more phone calls. Not even a side-eye at Georgia or Florida, who made late runs for the rising mauler.

On June 22nd, Chris Booker took it to IG, confirming his shut down: “I’m home, nobody does it like Bama! RTR,” Hayes Fawcett approved. And just in case that wasn’t clear enough, Andrew Boone added: “There just isn’t anywhere else that can do it like Bama.” This was a full-circle win for Kalen DeBoer, O-line coach Chris Kapilovic, and GM Courtney Morgan—they jumped on Booker back in February when most of the SEC world barely had him on radar. At the time? Booker was a 3-star. Now? He’s top-300 in the country and climbing fast, sitting as the No. 287 overall per 247Composite.

And just when you thought DeBoer was out of the picture for a second—attending 5-star QB Keelon Russell’s sister’s funeral—Nick Saban was reportedly still in Tuscaloosa, helping work behind the scenes on recruiting weekend. That’s right: Coach Emeritus still pulling strings in-house. On June 22nd, Alabama insider hopped onto ON3 podcast, and laid it out: “Kalen DeBoer wasn’t on campus on Saturday. He was in Mississippi for Keelon Russell’s sister’s funeral. So, you know, having Coach Nick Saban over there on Saturday—I don’t know if it was because Kalen DeBoer wasn’t there, but being there when Coach DeBoer wasn’t there was certainly a big plus for Alabama.”

The Tide weren’t just hosting average prospects either. They rolled out the red carpet for three of the baddest names in the 2026 class—CeDerian Morgan (5-star WR), Ezavier Crowell (5-star RB), and Tank Jones (5-star EDGE). These aren’t just top recruits; they’re homegrown Alabama boys. Lifelong Tide fans. Raised on Nick Saban wins and SEC Saturdays.

The insider doubled down on just how much Nick Saban’s name still rings out on the recruiting trail, even in retirement. His presence during that visit wasn’t just for show — it meant something to these top prospects. “You had three guys who were on campus: Ezavier Crowell, the No. 2 running back in the country, CeDerian Morgan..and Tank Jones. These are guys who all grew up as Alabama fans. I mean, their entire life, all they’ve known about is Nick Saban and the success of the Alabama football program.”

Nick Saban reporting to Kalen DeBoer’s rescue!!

These are elite recruits who, despite not getting recruited by Saban during his coaching days, still grew up watching Bama dominate Saturdays because of him. The insider added, “So being around Coach Saban—and really for the first time—these guys hadn’t had a chance or opportunity to really spend time speaking to him. They never really got recruited by him. Tank Jones did meet him a couple years ago, but CeDerian Morgan wasn’t offered by Alabama before Coach Saban’s retirement. Ezavier Crowell, same thing.”

The result? Pure electricity. The kind that turns leanings into locks. Crowell’s set to announce on Thursday. Morgan? July 2nd. Tank’s date isn’t inked yet, but July’s looking juicy. The buzz out of Tuscaloosa is that this weekend may have flipped the switch for multiple blue-chips. For a program some folks claimed was slipping under DeBoer, Alabama just fired a warning shot across the SEC’s bow. The Tide added 3-star DL JJ Finch from Indiana, gained RPM momentum on multiple top targets, and locked down Booker for good. And the cherry on top? The GOAT himself still pulling strings.

See, Saban hasn’t micromanaged since stepping down—but don’t get it twisted. This man bleeds Crimson. He’s not the daily driver anymore, but when it’s time to close, he’s still got the sharpest pitch in the game. Saban didn’t just walk through the doors of the facility—he walked into these kids’ dreams.

Alabama now sits at eight commits in the 2026 class. Five of them are on the defensive side. The O-line is getting nasty with Booker and Sam Utu locked in. Add in rising buzz around Morgan, Crowell, and Tank? Bama might be cooking a top-five class on the low.