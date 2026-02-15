Kalen DeBoer Makes Last-Minute Addition to 2026 Roster After Learning Upsetting Prediction

Wide receiver is one of the positions the Roll Tide think about twice, especially after what happened with Ryan Williams and the corps’ issues with dropping the football. To make sure no stone’s left unturned, Kalen DeBoer went out and brought in an insurance transfer portal hire in Tyler Henderson, an elite deep threat for the 2026 season, at the very last minute.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 14th, wide receiver Tyler Henderson officially committed to Bama. He chose the Tide over schools like Washington State and Kennesaw State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not going to lie, this pull is as interesting as it gets because Henderson was actually signed the Kennesaw State back in December, but DeBoer managed to reel him in just as the 2026 roster was being finalized.

If you are not familiar, Henderson’s massive star from the junior college (JUCO) ranks. Playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he absolutely torched defenses last year. He led the country in receiving yards with 1,299 and hauled in 12 touchdowns on 67 catches. Last season itself, he already had 6 games of 100+ yards. The word is that he’s got legitimate track speed (reportedly running a 4.38 40-yard dash).

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing at 6’1″ and weighing about 175 pounds, Henderson has a lean, athletic build that allows him to fly past cornerbacks. He grew up in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he was a bit of a hidden gem in high school, but after two years of dominating JUCO ball, he became one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation with over 35 offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This move is perfect timing for Alabama because they need to keep their receiving room stacked. Henderson will join a dangerous group that already includes young stars like Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. With some veteran players likely heading to the NFL Draft, having a guy who can immediately step in and catch deep balls is going to make the transition much smoother for whoever is playing quarterback in 2026.

Nonetheless, if Bama fails, guys down there at The Athletic already predicted Kalen DeBoer’s fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletics’ fate for Kalen DeBoer

In a wild set of “way-too-early” predictions for the 2026 season, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has stirred the pot by suggesting that Kalen DeBoer could be out as Alabama’s head coach by next fall. Mandel’s hypothetical scenario has Bama firing DeBoer just eight games into the 2026 season. This prediction follows a 2025 campaign that many fans found disappointing, especially after the Crimson Tide took a tough loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most shocking part of Mandel’s forecast is who he thinks would take over: Lane Kiffin.

“Lane Kiffin leaves LSU after nine games for Alabama, which fires Kalen DeBoer after eight games,” Mandel wrote. “DeBoer then goes to Clemson to take over for Dabo Swinney after he gets too distraught over tampering to continue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of him jumping ship again so quickly is definitely a “bold” take, even by college football standards. That would be quite a scenario if it happened. Mandel didn’t stop there with the coaching carousel drama. He also predicted that after getting fired, Kalen DeBoer would head over to Clemson to replace Dabo Swinney. In this imaginary timeline, Swinney supposedly steps down because he’s fed up with the chaos of the transfer portal and tampering.

Keep in mind, these are just fun, speculative predictions from a mailbag article and not official news. In reality, DeBoer has been vocal about his loyalty to Alabama, and Kiffin is busy getting settled in Baton Rouge for his first spring practices with the Tigers.