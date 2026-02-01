Kalen DeBoer Makes Late Push for Oklahoma Commit as Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Emerges as Serious Threat

Essentials Inside The Story Another ring miss for Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer is out and about to pursue prospects.

Previously, the wide receiver in question chose Oklahoma over Auburn, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

Apart from Ole Miss, another program holds advantage over Kalen DeBoer.

Another year, no ring for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide. But the focus is on the rebuild. And DeBoer and Co. have now got their eyes on an Oklahoma Sooners commit. The problem is, Pete Golding’s Ole Miss is very much in the mix.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tuscaloosa (Ala.) WR Tra’Von Hall was at Alabama for Junior Day & it won’t be the last trip, which is about a 10 minute drive,” reported 247Sports’ Brett Greenberg.

“Got comfortable quickly,” Brent Venables’ commit shared about his experience at the Tuscaloosa camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall was not alone, as his mother, too, tagged along and clicked a picture with DeBoer. Meanwhile, Venables can already feel the jitters. Not even 24 hours after taking down LSU and securing a pledge from 2027 four-star edge Krew Jones, the Sooners kept the heater going by adding 2027 wideout Tra’Von Hall on December 1.

That time, DeBoer was not in the recruiting scene as the 6-feet, 180-pounder chose Oklahoma over Auburn, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m home 🏠,” wrote Hall in his commitment pledge to Oklahoma.

However, even though he had found a home, DeBoer is still trying to poach him away; that’s how talented the wide receiver is. In his junior season at Central High School, Alabama’s latest target came up with 355 yards, 25 receptions, and two receiving touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Along with it, Hall carried 41 times for 519 yards and racked up nine touchdowns on the ground. So, coaches like DeBoer are amazed by the fact that Hall is a Swiss knife on offense. He can line up anywhere at receiver, take carries on the ground, return kicks, and even shows solid blocking skills in his highlights.

Going by DeBoer’s 2027 haul so far, Alabama’s luck is yet to favor the wide receiver position. They have landed the commitments of EDGE JaBarrius Garror, quarterback Trent Seaborn, tight end Colt Lumpris, and cornerback Nash Johnson.

Even though DeBoer wants to flip Hall from Oklahoma, there is another hot wide receiver target on his list. This weekend, on the Junior Day, Alabama is hosting five-star Indianapolis Lawrance North wide receiver Monshun Sales. Crimson Tide is running the race with heavyweights like Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Alabama is standing with an 85.4% chance to land him as per On3’s crystal ball. However, in the case of Hall, it’s a full-blown SEC tug of war.

Kalen DeBoer is threatened by Ole Miss on the recruiting trail

As per On3’s list, DeBoer’s Alabama stands at No.7, while Ole Miss Rebels stand quite below at No.15. Golding has only managed to land commitments from three recruits. However, their chance on the former target, Hall, looms high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0041

Even though the three-star already is locked in with Venables’ squad, the chances of Oklahoma retaining him are lower compared to Ole Miss’ chances of flipping him. The Rebels stand strong at 35.1% while the Sooners are at 30.7%.

If Ole Miss alone is not enough threat for DeBoer, the Florida Gators are also stirring the pot. A packed track schedule kept Hall from making it to Gainesville. But that did not tone down the Gators’ interest. Wide receiver coach Marcus Davis stopped by his school last week and returned this week with head coach Jon Sumrall.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the sincerity that Alabama has to fight against. Already, DeBoer is under enough pressure about their 5-star tight end interest, Ahmad Hudson. He received an offer from Alabama back in October 2024 and was also present last November to witness the Crimson Tide’s 20-9 win over LSU.

However, Lane Kiffin is now pushing hard for the No.1 tight end. With so many things lined up on Kalen DeBoer’s plate, will his luck favor him in the poaching test?