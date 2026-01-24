Kalen DeBoer Makes Move on Elite Alabama Target Drawing Heavy Interest From Five SEC Teams

Nick Saban stacked 10 recruiting crowns in a 13-year journey. That’s the mountain Kalen DeBoer is climbing, and he’s off to a solid start this season. With four commits already locked in, DeBoer is pressing for number five in the 2027 recruiting class. However, the hunt is crowded with five SEC heavyweights in the mix.

“Kalen DeBoer with 2027 Peach State LB Jeremiah Culpepper,” reported Bama247’s Brett Greenberg. “Alabama was the third offer for the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder last November.”

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, the Class of 2027 standout, Jeremiah Culpepper, has been a menace off the edge, piling up 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and seven quarterback hurries this season.

DeBoer’s hot target has been a walking highlight reel the past few seasons. The Georgia native has stacked 107 total tackles across 21 games, along with 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss, and as his reps have gone up, his game has hit another gear.

So, DeBoer knew that Alabama couldn’t afford to procrastinate in its race to woo the 2027 linebacker prospect. Culpepper picked up an offer while on campus for the Alabama vs. LSU Tigers game. He walked out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a buzz after a pregame conversation with linebackers coach Chuck Morrell.

It marked his second offer in quick succession after Ole Miss struck first. After the Rebels, DeBoer will now have to fight against the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators.

DeBoer’s program has reason to sweat. Culpepper has taken notes from NFL playmakers Maxx Crosby, DeMarvion Overshown, and Micah Parsons, blending speed, power, and nonstop energy. This offseason, he’s dialing up his size, strength, and speed to cement himself as one of the Southeast’s elite up-and-coming edge defenders.

Several programs have already made a strong impression on Culpepper.

“They were great, and you can tell they have a great future for their program as a whole,” the 2027 recruit said after taking a trip to Tennessee back in October last year. “Shout out to Coach [Miles] Robinson — he got me to come to Tennessee and welcomed me when I arrived.”

According to On3’s rankings, DeBoer and co. hold the No. 3 ranking among SEC teams and 7th overall, with three 4-stars and one 3-star recruit already locked in. They secured commitments from EDGE JaBarrius Garror, quarterback Trent Seaborn, among others.

Other than Culpepper, there are six 5-star targets on DeBoer’s list.

Kalen DeBoer’s 2027 recruiting class goals turn up the pressure

DeBoer, joined by GM Courtney Morgan and Christian Robinson, made the trip by helicopter to Stephenson High to evaluate 5-star edge KJ Green. The 6’5, 225-pound pass rusher has carried an Alabama offer for years and is still among the most coveted defenders in the 2027 cycle.

Alabama is turning up the heat for 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 class. DeBoer and his staff also hit IMG Academy to woo Top-100 RB Andrew Beard from Georgia and scouted talent across the board, from 4-star offensive tackle Nico Kampas to the nation’s No. 1 2027 athlete, Xavier Sabb.

Even though DeBoer has locked in the commitment of their 2027 quarterback, Seaborn, who confirmed his commitment to Alabama is “rock solid,” they are now running after 5-star Baton Rouge native Elijah Haven

According to 247Sports’ crystal ball, Haven’s trending toward Alabama, even with Florida, Auburn, and Georgia already in the mix. Kalen DeBoer’s 2027 recruiting trail is nonstop, and there’s no breath in sight with these top targets in play.